Search

Advanced search

Stranded Malaviya Twenty sailors thank locals as end of captivity looks to be in sight

22 January, 2017 - 13:16
Five of the 12 Malaviya Twenty sailors who are hoping to return home to India soon.

Five of the 12 Malaviya Twenty sailors who are hoping to return home to India soon.

Archant

Stranded sailors of the Malaviya Twenty have thanked the people of Great Yarmouth for their support during their stay in the town.

Comment

The Indian-owned offshore supply vessel arrived in the town in June, but financial issues have meant its crew are unpaid since July, and are unable to return home.

However the 12-strong crew’s captivity is scheduled to come to an end after an Indian bank agreed to settle £320,000 in unpaid wages, which will allow them to return home.

Saurabh Saigal, from the city of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh has not seen his family in more than eight months.

The ship handling training officer, who has a wife and two children said: “We have been here so long. The wait we’ve heard is nearly over. Hopefully it’s just the case of flights being booked but we’re totally sure yet when we are going to leave.

“It has mentally been very difficult. Knowing that we are not being paid our salaries which is affecting our families and not knowing when we are going to leave it has been hard.

“All the while we have been taken care of by a few people who have been providing us with water, fuel and basic needs.

“The Mission Seafarers, the port chaplain and the local residents have been great and for that we are really grateful.”

The crew also wanted to thank the people of Great Yarmouth for the chocolates, toiletries, cards and gifts which were donated to them for Christmas.

A routine inspection of the offshore supply vessel Malaviya Twenty found what unions describe as “modern-day slavery” with 16 Indian crew members.

There were originally 16 crew members though some have returned due to personal problems back home.

For the rest they have spent more than 200 days mostly confined in the confines of the 236 ft long supply ship moored in the River Yare.

As well as carrying out general maintenance of the boat, their days have been spent exchanging WhatsApp messages with their worried families, playing table tennis or wandering over the Haven Bridge to peer at the local cafes and amusements which they can’t afford to use.

The Malaviya Twenty was arrested by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency in December after months of failing to pay its crew and port fees.

The maritime trade union Nautilus International wrote to the government recently to denounce the predicament of Malaviya Twenty as “appaling.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Stranded Malaviya Twenty sailors thank locals as end of captivity looks to be in sight

17 minutes ago Kieran Lynch
Five of the 12 Malaviya Twenty sailors who are hoping to return home to India soon.

Stranded sailors of the Malaviya Twenty have thanked the people of Great Yarmouth for their support during their stay in the town.

Family takes over popular Gorleston High Street pub

Yesterday, 15:43 Liz Coates
Julie and Terry Earing (centre) are the new landlords of the Feathers pub in Gorleston. They will be running the business with help from family members Kelly, Lee, Alfie and Daniel King. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A couple who re-opened a Gorleston pub in dry-January have not had the quiet start they might have expected.

Shoppers festive footfall slip is blamed on absence of ice rink

Yesterday, 15:38 Kieran Lynch
Christmas lights switch on in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth. The Ice Rink. November 2015. Picture: James Bass

The absence of an ice rink is being blamed for a slip in footfall in Great Yarmouth over the festive season.

Family run business in Scratby back in the swing of things following fire

Yesterday, 13:36 Kieran Lynch
Scratby Garden Centre six months on from fire. Owner Sarah Lawson with her daughter Charlotte

The owner of a family run garden centre has thanked locals for their support, after a devastating fire engulfed its building six months ago.

Most Read

Man with “multiple” stab wounds treated

Thu, 15:27 George Ryan
Library image. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA

A man is receiving treatment in hospital for “multiple wounds” after a suspected stabbing in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Updated: ‘We are a compassionate organisation’ - James Paget Hospital on why it took two years and a court order to discharge medically fit patient who refused to leave

Fri, 18:21 Nicholas Carding
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A hospital trust has today defended the way it tried to discharge a patient who ended up staying unnecessarily on a ward for more than two years.

Read more
NHS

Family takes over popular Gorleston High Street pub

Yesterday, 15:43 Liz Coates
Julie and Terry Earing (centre) are the new landlords of the Feathers pub in Gorleston. They will be running the business with help from family members Kelly, Lee, Alfie and Daniel King. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A couple who re-opened a Gorleston pub in dry-January have not had the quiet start they might have expected.

Read more

Flats plan for nightclub on Great Yarmouth seafront

Wed, 13:12 Liz Coates
The entrance to Caesars Bar on Marine Parade. Picture: James Bass

An application has been submitted to planners to convert a seafront nightclub into flats.

Read more
Charles Reynolds

3Sun’s 100 new windfarm jobs are targeted at Great Yarmouth people

Tue, 17:04 Anne Edwards
3 Sun working on the Greater Gabbard Wind Farm

More than 100 new technicians are being recruited by Great Yarmouth-based 3sun Group to service £6m worth of new and extended offshore and onshore wind farm contracts.

Read more
United Kingdom

Most Commented

Shoppers festive footfall slip is blamed on absence of ice rink

Yesterday, 15:38 Kieran Lynch
Christmas lights switch on in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth. The Ice Rink. November 2015. Picture: James Bass

The absence of an ice rink is being blamed for a slip in footfall in Great Yarmouth over the festive season.

Read more
Trevor Wainwright

Yarmouth school sends letter to parents after Year 1 child views ‘inappropriate cartoon’ online

Yesterday, 09:40 Kieran Lynch
St Nicholas Priory Primary School, Great Yarmouth.

A letter was sent by a school to parents this week after a Year 1 child accessed an “inappropriate cartoon” online.

Read more

Updated: ‘We are a compassionate organisation’ - James Paget Hospital on why it took two years and a court order to discharge medically fit patient who refused to leave

Fri, 18:21 Nicholas Carding
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A hospital trust has today defended the way it tried to discharge a patient who ended up staying unnecessarily on a ward for more than two years.

Read more
NHS

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up