Search

Advanced search

Fires led to three deaths over the last year in Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:17 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:17 14 November 2018

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

Almost 180 people were injured and three people died in fires across Norfolk and Suffolk over the last year, acording to the latest Home Office figures.

The figures show that two people died at home in incidents attended by the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service between July 2017 and June 2018.

There were 86 fire-related casualties recorded in Norfolk over the last 12 months, with most incidents reported in homes.

Of all the injuries, nine were severe, with a further 36 needing hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Between July 2017 and June 2018 in Suffolk, one person died at home in incidents attended by Suffolk firefighters.

There were 92 fire-related casualties recorded in Suffolk over the last 12 months, with most incidents reported in homes.

Of all casualties, eight were severe, and a further 39 required hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Across England, there were 247 deaths recorded over the 12 months.

The Fire Brigades Union said that this increase in fire deaths across the country showed that services are in “crisis”.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

What are the chances? Another set of rare seal twins spotted at Horsey

10 minutes ago Liz Coates
One of the two baby seal pups believed to be twins with its mother in the dunes at Horsey. December 2015. Picture: James Bass

When the first ever recorded twin seal pups were born at Horsey three years ago it sent ripples of excitement across the globe.

Lead stolen from church roof in Great Yarmouth Borough

17:42 Joseph Norton
Lead has been stolen from the roof of St George's Church in Rollesby. Picture: Denise Bradley

Lead has been stolen from the roof of a church in the Great Yarmouth Borough.

Video Town celebrates Prince Charles’ 70th birthday with special tea party

17:21 Joseph Norton
Residents over 70 in Great Yarmouth came together to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday at a tea party in the town hall. Picture: Joe Norton

Happy Birthday Prince Charles! Residents in Great Yarmouth wished the Prince of Wales a very happy 70th birthday at a special tea party held at the town hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Gallery Colourful tractor convoy hauls in £1,582 for Norfolk charities

15:21 Chris Hill
Scenes from the charity tractor run which toured east Norfolk towns and villages on November 4, 2018. Pictures: Angela Hudson-Jones.

A fundraising tractor run which took 50 farm vehicles on a tour of east Norfolk towns and villages has hauled in £1,582 for two regional charities.

Most Read

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

Yesterday, 13:10 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

The man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Norwich Magistrates Court

Police want to speak to this woman after cash was taken from the till in Poundland

12:29 Liz Coates
Police want to identify this woman after cash was taken from a till in Poundland Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman following a theft in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into telephone pole

Mon, 11:17 Marc Betts
A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole and tree before landing in a ditch.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Man arrested for multiple driving offences in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 13:37 Joseph Norton
A man has been arrested for multiple driving offences including drink driving. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences including drink driving in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

New food delivery service launches in Great Yarmouth

12:20 Joseph Norton
Takeaway Taxi founder Milon Miah with one of their delivery vehicles

Residents in Great Yarmouth will be able to enjoy having their favourite fast food orders delivered right to their doorstep thanks to a new delivery service.

Read more
Norwich

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy