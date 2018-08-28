Fires led to three deaths over the last year in Norfolk and Suffolk

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

Almost 180 people were injured and three people died in fires across Norfolk and Suffolk over the last year, acording to the latest Home Office figures.

The figures show that two people died at home in incidents attended by the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service between July 2017 and June 2018.

There were 86 fire-related casualties recorded in Norfolk over the last 12 months, with most incidents reported in homes.

Of all the injuries, nine were severe, with a further 36 needing hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Between July 2017 and June 2018 in Suffolk, one person died at home in incidents attended by Suffolk firefighters.

There were 92 fire-related casualties recorded in Suffolk over the last 12 months, with most incidents reported in homes.

Of all casualties, eight were severe, and a further 39 required hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Across England, there were 247 deaths recorded over the 12 months.

The Fire Brigades Union said that this increase in fire deaths across the country showed that services are in “crisis”.