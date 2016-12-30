Search

Suffolk Coastal District Council will defend its refusal of Ed Sheeran’s cart lodge application

09:09 30 December 2016

Planning chiefs are preparing to take on Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran in a row over proposed developments at his home near Framlingham.

6 Comments

Suffolk Coastal District Council said it would be backing its decision to refuse Ed’s application for car parking improvements after the singer lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate.

As reported yesterday in the EADT, the A Team singer wants to build a “1.5storey cart lodge with ancillary car parking” at a property in the Framlingham area – near where he grew up.

The application was supported by the local parish council with no objections from neighbours.

However SCDC refused the proposals, saying they represented a “creeping domestication and would have an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the countryside”.

Yesterday, SCDC, stood by its decision.“The council will be defending the reasons for refusal and will treat the appeal in the same way as any other planning appeal we receive,” a council spokesman said.

The proposed development would be located near a modern farmhouse-style building, which is set behind a 16th Century Grade II listed property. It would be more than five metres tall and include a ground-floor storage room, toilet and first-floor store.

In a report produced this summer, SCDC case officer Anita Kittle said the application should be refused, claiming the development “would be an incongruous feature in the countryside”. She added that although discussions were held to reconsider its location, the agents offered no alternatives.

Laurie McGee, who submitted the initial application on behalf of Robinson and Hall, said the proposed building was intended to replace a previous cart lodge, which had been demolished to make way for an indoor swimming pool.

Her report said it would be separated from the nearby Grade II listed building by fencing and landscaping, while trees would screen it from view in the surrounding countryside.

Other applications have already been approved for the site, including a tree house, pod, orangery, decking and jacuzzi.

Mrs McGee said from their approval “one can conclude that they were found not to affect the setting of the Grade II listed farmhouse”.

“I submit that the same should apply here, especially where the design of the cart lodge is more traditional than for example the pod or tree house on site,” she added.

The Planning Inspectorate is set to determine the appeal by written representations with final comments due to be submitted by Wednesday.

Peter Le Grys, of Stanfords, who is the agent for the appeal, said: “It is not our policy to discuss matters which are at appeal.”

Ed’s manager did not respond to a request for comment.

6 comments

  • @besidetheseaside - I'd suggest it was perfectly consistent. I wouldn't include Martlesham in that list either. Planning permission for anything north of Kesgrave you can forget. I wonder if Ms Kittle has been to Gulper RoadFerry Road in Felixstowe where her council recently gave permission for two large housing developments, which I would suggest “would be an incongruous feature in the countryside”. Rather beautiful countryside in fact, but not not for long. Why can't we hold these people to account for these crass planning decisions?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    paul e.

    Saturday, December 31, 2016

  • Talk about inconsistency! Suffolk Coastal planners are happy to concrete over the countryside with thousands of houses in Martlesham, Kesgrave, Felixstowe and Trimley and then say that a single building has an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the countryside. You couldn't make it up.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    besidetheseaside

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • a “creeping domestication and would have an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the countryside” from the council that gives permission for 1200 homes on greenfield land in Kesgrave? If Sheeran had his house south of Martlesham he'd have been able to build a multi-storey car park in his grounds.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    paul e.

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • Wait a minute, let's not get passionate and defensive for Suffolk's only pop star...Barring the wonderful Nik Kershaw. Rules are rules and you are more likely to get a Northern Bypass than a Cartlodge extension. May I suggest a trip to B+M Concrete and get some Block Paving as a no nonsense solution to his parking woes!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Louie_Spence

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • Why SCDC alway do the opposite of what the local people want, or need?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    zaax

    Friday, December 30, 2016

  • So its no to a cart lodge with no objections, but its fine to build a hundred plus houses on green belt land with numerous objections. SCDC who's side are you on?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Boyce

    Friday, December 30, 2016

