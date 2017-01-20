Suits stolen in Gorleston burglary

Police are investigating a burglary in Gorleston Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2012

Five suits, a watch and cash were stolen from a home in Gorleston in a burglary over the weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At some point between 12.30pm and 12.30am on Saturday, January 21, a home on Beccles Road was broken into through an upstairs window.

The offender(s) then stole three grey suits, two blue suits, a gents Lorus metal watch and an undisclosed sum of money.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the incident, or anybody who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area between these time.

Anybody with information should contact Detective Constable Gary Brown at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.