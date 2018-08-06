Summer firework display to light up Great Yarmouth for the final time on Wednesday

Setting up the display on Great Yarmouth seafront. Picture: Titanium Fireworks Archant

Thousands of fireworks fans have been flocking to Great Yarmouth’s midweek summer displays. They have been launched for the first time by a company which lit up major events such as the London Olympics and Rugby World Cup.

Titanium�s New Year�s Eve display at the London Eye. Picture: Titanium Fireworks Titanium�s New Year�s Eve display at the London Eye. Picture: Titanium Fireworks

Titanium Fireworks director, Darryl Fleming, said: “We treat all events the same – whatever their size – aiming to give the crowd the best show we can in the budget available.”

Pushing the button when the Queen opened the 2012 Olympics and choreographing the pyrotechnics for the closing ceremony’s music from Queen, The Who and Coldplay are among the Cambridgeshire man’s career highlights.

Explosive action from Titanium during an Adele concert at Wembley . Picture: Titanium Fireworks Explosive action from Titanium during an Adele concert at Wembley . Picture: Titanium Fireworks

He said: “Every site provides a challenge – taking into consideration local hazards plus the weather can be unpredictable, especially in coastal areas.”

During the eight-minute show 1000 fireworks are let off. The largest will fire 200m high with a burst 125m wide.

Darryl Fleming from Titanium Fireworks after the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony. Picture: Titanium Fireworks Darryl Fleming from Titanium Fireworks after the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony. Picture: Titanium Fireworks

The fuse is lit by the press of a computer button, but with an ability to adjust it if conditions change.

“We build in an ability to cut out some of the large burning fireworks if the wind is a problem, while ensuring there is still a good display,” said Mr Fleming, whose company also does Cromer Pier’s New Year’s Day display.

“It is all about planning colours, being upbeat and spectacular and building up to a big finale,” he added.

“The public connect with fireworks in a unique way. They can have a beauty and power, create a visual impact, and audible appeal and you can even smell and feel them. A loud report detonating sends a thud that you can feel in your chest.”

Setting up work at Great Yarmouth – done by a team of three – begins at 3.30pm ready for the 10pm display.

The displays, run by the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area, follow live entertainment on Sea Life Centre Gardens from 8pm, with seafront attractions open late.

The final display will take place next Wednesday.