Can you swim in a hot tub – and other questions

If the idea of relaxing in your own hot tub feels just like a pipe dream, read on. Expert Ben Halton-Farrow from Wensum Pools says they’re easier to install and run than many of us may think.

Where is the perfect hot tub location?

Any location is perfect, they can be indoors, outside. It’s up to the customer. Usually we would say have it near to the back door so that in the colder months you don’t have too far to go when you get out!

Do I need planning permission?

No you do not need planning permission, they are completely portable and can even be taken with you when you move home.

Shall I have a sunken or an on-the-surface hot tub?

Again it is personal choice, we have installed some stunning hot tubs which have both been above ground and then some in the ground. If it is in the ground they do require a bit more thought and input prior to installation as you need to think about the size of the hole, having drainage in the hole and for it to be of a good construction. You also need to think about what surround you will have when they are in the ground.

Are there any health benefits to using a hot tub or are they purely for relaxing?

Of course they are excellent for relaxing but our Jacuzzi hot tubs offer great hydrotherapy. Jacuzzi® is renowned throughout the world as the global leader and innovator in the field of luxury, technologically-advanced products for the bathroom and for spas.

Hydrotherapy involves the use of water for soothing an aching body or speeding the recovery of other muscular ailments. It combines water with air and heat to promote wellbeing. The Constitution of the World Health Organization (WHO), defines health as “a state of total wellbeing, encompassing physical, mental and social aspects, and not simply the absence of illness or infirmity”. More can be found here: https://www.jacuzzi.co.uk/jacuzzi-world/hydrotherapy-and-wellness

Can I swim in a hot tub?

You cannot swim in a hot tub but we do sell swim spas like the Hydropool which offers a swim current at one end and then hot tubs seats at the opposite end. They are a great choice if you are looking more for exercise and something for kids to play in and get comfortable in water. They come in various different size and specifications so we have one for whatever budget you have.

What’s the maintenance like and how often do I empty it?

Hot tubs and swim spas do take a little bit of maintenance but once you get the hang of it they are nice and easy. You need to check the sanitiser levels (normally chlorine or bromine) and ph levels every couple of days, wash the filters out once a week and then change the water every two to three months.

How expensive are they to run?

Most hot tubs now cost on average approximately £1 a day to run on your electricity bill. Chemicals can cost around £100 a year. So they are a lot less expensive to run than people think.

Thanks to Ben Halton-Farrow of family run Wensum Pools at South Raynham, near Fakenham who build, service and repair swimming pools and sell and install hot tubs, swim spas and saunas.

