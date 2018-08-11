Opinion

Help to keep beach free of rubbish at final EDP Big Coast Clean Up

Chief reporter Anthony Carroll tries out the speical children's litter pickers Picture: Joe Norton Archant

Grab a litter picker and join our crusade to keep the region’s scenic beaches free of rubbish.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

That is the rallying cry from the EDP and the Great Yarmouth Mercury which are appealing for people to join in a beach litter pick the sister papers have organised on Saturday on Great Yarmoth seafront

The EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up litter pick will start at Britannia Pier at 10am with teams setting out in either direction to pick up rubbish.

The beach clean is supported by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which will provide all the equipment needed.

Carl Smith, chairman of the council’s environment committee, said “It’s great to see the Great Yarmouth Mercury and EDP staff support a local beach clean here in Great Yarmouth this bank holiday weekend as part of its Big Beach Clean-up. “Why not pop along a 10am and lend a hand.”

The beach clean will start by Britannia Pier Picture: James Bass The beach clean will start by Britannia Pier Picture: James Bass

Children’s litter pickers, which light up when some rubbish is grabbed, have also been donated by Mandalay Wellbeing CIC and will be handed out to eager young rubbish collectors on Saturday morning.

The event is part of the EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up and is being backed by councillors, the RSPB, the Marine Conservation Society, and wildlife TV presenter and naturalist Ajay Tegala.

It has organised four clean-ups in August, including the Great Yarmouth one.

There have been beach cleans at Old Hunstanton, Sea Palling, and Lowestoft during the month-long campaign.

The campaign has received strong support with dozens of people turning up at each event in a community effort to keep beaches free of rubbish.

Taking part will be EDP and Great Yarmouth chief reporter Anthony Carroll, who said: “It would be great to see lots of people turn out in force to help keep our beaches clean. It has been brilliant to see how well the EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up has been supported and it shows how strongly people feel about keeping our beaches free of rubbish.

“I hope children take part on Saturday and enjoy using our special litter pickers, which light up and make a noise when you grab some rubbish.”

To take part Saturday’s beach clean email anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk, call 01493 847958 or 07801 198518 or turn up on the day.