New food delivery service launches in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:20 14 November 2018

Takeaway Taxi founder Milon Miah with one of their delivery vehicles

Takeaway Taxi founder Milon Miah with one of their delivery vehicles

Archant

Residents in Great Yarmouth will be able to enjoy having their favourite fast food orders delivered right to their doorstep thanks to a new delivery service.

Takeaway Taxi offers customers in the town ‘within the hour’ delivery of KFC, Subway, Burger King and McDonald’s.

The business was launched in Ipswich by Milon Miah in 2010 after he identified a growing demand for delivery drivers in the takeaway industry.

Mr Miah, 38, has expanded his company which now operates in Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Martlesham and Kesgrave, Lowestoft and Norwich.

He said the service has already proved a hit with people in Great Yarmouth since launching two weeks ago.

“We now have a few regular customers which is great. We identified Great Yarmouth as a place we could expand the business and we are looking to develop partnerships with even more restaurants going forward.

“The business has made a good start but I am never happy and always looking to improve.” Mr Miah said.

Residents can enjoy a breakfast service from 8am to 10am and as well as day-time and evening deliveries from 11am to 10pm.

Customers can either order from its website https://takeawaytaxi.co/or by calling 07563 552996.

It has one manager in each location who sets up and runs the business before taking on other drivers as demand grows.

The service was rolled out in Norwich a couple of weeks ago.

