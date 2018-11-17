Search

Teen driver in court after leaving his dad’s car suspended in a tree

PUBLISHED: 11:06 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:44 19 November 2018

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Jonathan Burrows

A first-year university student who left his father’s BMW suspended in a tree has been disqualified from driving.

The slip road along the A47 at Blofield near Norwich where a vehicle left the carriageway. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe slip road along the A47 at Blofield near Norwich where a vehicle left the carriageway. Picture: Neil Didsbury

University of Essex student Arran Dhesi lost control of the vehicle as he attempted to exit the A47 via a slip road at Blofield in the early hours of November 4.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday how the 19-year-old, of Damgate Lane, Acle, had been drinking in Essex just hours before the crash.

The accountancy and finance student was found to be over the drink-drive limit following a breath test by police.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said Dhesi remained at the scene of the crash and admitted to police he was the driver.

Ms Small said: “He said he lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the bushes. He was alone in his father’s BMW and had left the University of Essex at 2am.

“He was minutes from home when he said he must have hit a bump because he lost control.”

Photographs from the scene of the crash show the BMW 116d lodged in a tree, several feet above the ground.

The court heard how Dhesi told officers he consumed his last alcoholic drink at about 10.30pm to 11pm.

A subsequent breath test revealed he had 66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg in 100ml of breath.

Damien Moore, mitigating, described Dhesi as a “good young man” with a “very bright future ahead of him”.

He said: “He comes from a good background and unfortunately on this occasion he has made a gross error of judgement.”

Mr Moore said Dhesi had been due to stay at a friend’s house in Essex, but lost him during the night and decided to drive home.

“He thought he left a sufficient amount of time between the last drink,” Mr Moore said. “He turned off the A47 onto a dark country lane, something shot out in front of him and he ended up in a bush.”

The court heard how Dhesi had no previous convictions.

Mr Moore said: “He has had to answer to his father for the damage caused to his car.”

Dhesi, who appeared in court in a suit, was disqualified from driving for 19 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

