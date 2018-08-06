Teen, 18, fined having pulled wheelies along Great Yarmouth seafront

The 18-year-old was seen driving along Great Yarmouth seafront pulling wheelies.

This photograph shows the moment a teenage motorcyclist pulled a wheelie in the middle of traffic on Great Yarmouth seafront.

A 18 year old male, who has now been identified, is seen riding up GY Seafront, pulling wheelies - he already had been given a Public Spaces Protection Order for similar behaviour. He has now been fined and received a Section 59 Warning. #BetterYarmouth #OPT - #PC228 pic.twitter.com/kiSltI1qqF — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) August 21, 2018

The 18-year-old had already been given a Public Spaces Protection Order for similar offences.

This time he was served with a Section 59 warning.

Sgt Dan Smith, of the Great Yarmouth Police, said: “This is a family-oriented seaside resort, and we don’t want the actions of the few to ruin it for many.”

The order details that the teenager must not drive a motor vehicle at excessive speed at any time in a public space.

It also states the individual must not cause sudden and/or repeated acceleration and deceleration and it also refers to not racing other motor vehicles, not performing stunts, or sounding horns outside of the times permitted in the highway code.

If the order is breached, the 18-year-old could receive a fine or face prosecution.