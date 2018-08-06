Teenager denies wounding charge following stabbing in Great Yarmouth

A teenager has denied a charge of wounding with intent after a stabbing in Great Yarmouth.

Donatas Jasmontas, 19, who appeared at Norwich Crown Court via a video link from Norwich prison, denied wounding 23-year-old Martyn Greenwood with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm on August 9.

Jasmontas of Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, spoke only to confirm his date of birth and gave his nationality as Lithuanian, before entering his not guilty plea to the wounding charge.

Martin Ivory, who appeared for the prosecution, told the court the trial was expected to last about three days

Rob Pollington appeared for Donatas at the brief hearing.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case for trial until January 28.

Donatas was remanded in custody.

Mr Greenwood had been on a night out with friends when the alleged stabbing incident happened.