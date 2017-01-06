Teenager charged after four burglaries in Hemsby area

Picture James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with four burglaries which happened last year in the Hemsby area.

Tim Newbury of The Glebe in Great Yarmouth was charged yesterday after an investigation by the District Investigation Unit.

All four incidents happened in, or near to, holiday parks in the local area.

The most recent incident happened between Wednesday December 21 and Saturday December 24 where a chalet was broken into. A 32 inch television was stolen from within.

Newbury was released on police bail and will appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Monday January 16.