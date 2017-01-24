Ten arrested as part of anti-drugs operation in Great Yarmouth and Norwich

Picture: PA/Edward Smith PA Wire/Press Association Images

A police crackdown on drug dealing has made ten arrests in a week.

Operation Gravity launched last month to tackle drug dealing and drug-related violence as part of a Norfolk-wide strategy.

Norfolk’s county policing commander Ch Supt Dave Marshall welcomed the arrests, adding: “Drug dealing can impact on a community in many ways and the work with our partners undertaken by Operation Gravity over the past weeks and in the future will go some way to reducing this.

“However, it’s clear to me and should be to others, that being involved in this type of criminal activity as a drug runner or dealer means that young people are not only more likely to be arrested but they are also more at risk of being seriously injured.

“I therefore also see Operation Gravity as an opportunity for those people to find out about how they can get help to escape the drugs cycle and we will carry on the search for more ways to provide this information.”

Ch Supt Marshall added: “We will only be successful if we work together to tackle this issue and I would continue to urge people to tell us what they know so that we can take positive action and target those we believe are involved.”

A busy week

Last Monday (January 16), two 16-year-old boys from the London area and a man in his early 30s from the Norwich area, were arrested in connection with search of a property in Saunders Court, Thorpe Hamlet.

A large quantity of Class A drugs (thought to be heroin) and cash were also seized.

All three were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and have been bailed until Tuesday, March 7.

Officers on Tuesday (January 18) detained two men who were seen acting suspiciously in the Stonecutters Way area of Great Yarmouth.

A tub of Class A wraps (thought to be cocaine) was discovered during searches.

A man in his late 20s from the Great Yarmouth area was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and bailed until Tuesday, February 28.

Following a warrant at a property in Bottom Breck Close in Costessey on Friday (January 20), wraps of Class A drugs (thought to be heroin and crack cocaine) and a quantity of prescription pills were seized.

A man in his early 40s from the Norwich area was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs in connection with the find and released on bail until Friday, March 3.

At the weekend, two men in their early 20s and one is his early 30s, were arrested in connection with an incident in Knowland Grove on Sunday (January 22).

It was reported that four men entered a property and threatened the occupants with knives.

All three men, who are from the Norwich area, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and have been released on bail until Friday, March 3.

There was also an incident in South Quay, Great Yarmouth, on Friday night (January 20) involving a man who suffered knife wounds which is thought to be linked to Operation Gravity investigations.

Finally, two men in their late twenties, one from the Surrey area and one from the London area, were arrested following a fail to stop incident in the Ditchingham area early yesterday morning (Monday, January 23).

They remain in police custody.

Support

As officers from Norfolk Constabulary continue their crackdown on drug related crime, the force also continues to work closely with partner agencies to support those vulnerable members of our communities caught up in drug activity.

For support contact FRANK on 0800 77 66 or the Samaritans on 116 123.

As part of our Let’s Get Them Out campaign the EDP and Norwich Evening News are urging readers to report any suspicious activity relating to drugs to the police.

Anyone with information about drug activity in their area should call Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 11