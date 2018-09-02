Search

Norfolk’s hidden places prepare to welcome visitors for a celebration of the county’s history

PUBLISHED: 06:00 04 September 2018

Norwich Cathedral stands out against the night sky viewed through the Erpingham Gate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Cathedral stands out against the night sky viewed through the Erpingham Gate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A festival which will see hidden gems and well-known historical sites throw open their doors to visitors for free returns to Norfolk this weekend for an eight-day celebration of the county’s heritage.

Cromer Museum - Victorian Fisherman's Cottage Credit: Norfolk Museums and Archaeology ServiceCromer Museum - Victorian Fisherman's Cottage Credit: Norfolk Museums and Archaeology Service

The annual Heritage Open Days event starts on Thursday and for the first time will run over two weekends giving thousands of people the chance to look behind the usually closed doors of some of the county’s most interesting buildings.

With almost 300 events programmed, including free guided tours, talks, open buildings, exhibitions and performances, Norfolk’s Heritage Open Days festival is one of the biggest in the country.

In Norwich there will be the opportunity to explore familiar landmarks such as Norwich Cathedral, The Great Hospital, The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News offices.

Alternatively, lesser-known buildings including The Missing Kind in Castle Meadow, the former leper hospital Lazar House or a new feature for 2018, Wherry Maud.

Wherry Maud at Thurne windmill picture Neil ThomasWherry Maud at Thurne windmill picture Neil Thomas

But it’s not just Norwich where events are taking place; locations across Norfolk are opening their doors to the public, including a former atomic weapons bunker in Thetford, the Blicking Estate, The Old Fisherman’s Hospital in Great Yarmouth and Doric Lodge in Wymondham.

To mark 100 years since women got the vote, the county’s extraordinary women will be remember and celebrated in a number of exhibitions and the weird and wonderful of Norfolk’s history will be bought to life at the Weird Norfolk exhibition in the Forum.

Cathy Eden, Heritage Open Days coordinator from The Forum, said: “We can’t wait for the start of Heritage Open Days 2018. It’s a great opportunity to explore our community, visit places that aren’t always open to the public and learn more about where live.

The festival brings people together and is a wonderful celebration of our county’s heritage.”

The Heritage Open Days festival will take place from September 6-9 and 13-16. A brochure covering most of the events in Norfolk is available from the Forum in Norwich, Tourist Information Centres, libraries and many other places across the county.

Where to find out more

The Heritage Open Day festival events in Norfolk are co-ordinated by the Forum and information about all the events can be found via the Forum’s website.

Tickets for pre-booked events went on sale July and many were snapped up within minutes of being released so it is important to call in advance to see what is still available.

While some events have sold out there are still dozens of tickets left for events and there are dozens of un-ticketed exhibitions, performances, tours and activities taking place across Norfolk.

The brochure listing all of this year’s Heritage Open Days is available from the Forum, tourist information centres, libraries and many other venues across the county.

A copy can also be downloaded from: theforumnorwich.co.uk/hods

Great Yarmouth council reassures stall holders over plans to move market

Yesterday, 16:33 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, Graham Plant, alongside Labour leader, Trevor Wainwright. Picture Neil Perry

Great Yarmouth Borough Council have reassured stall holders that plans to move its historic market are not final.

Former Norfolk man set to stand trial following death of five people in shop explosion

Yesterday, 16:17 Peter Walsh
Emergency services at the scene on Hinckley Road in Leicester. PIC: Aaron Chown PA Archive/PA Images

Three men are set to stand trial later this year after five people, including a former Norfolk woman, were killed in a shop explosion.

'Did you forget about the gig?' - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Yesterday, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Transport for some of Norfolk's vulnerable people to be taken away

Yesterday, 12:34 Dan Grimmer
Adult social services users could have to rely on buses to get around as council bosses look to slash transport costs. Pic: Colin Finch.

Transport for some of Norfolk’s vulnerable people is to be taken away, with councillors saying they will be handed more freedom if they use public transport instead.

Fans describe 'heart-breaking' cancellation of Peter Andre show

Sunday, September 2, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
'Did you forget about the gig?' - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Yesterday, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
"We are at our complete wits' end with worry" - Dad's emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Updated: Peter Andre cancels Great Yarmouth show for second time

Saturday, September 1, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Peter Andre fans who paid up to £91 for a ticket to see the celebrity have been left disappointed after his show in Great Yarmouth was cancelled.

Read more
Great Yarmouth council reassures stall holders over plans to move market

Yesterday, 16:33 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, Graham Plant, alongside Labour leader, Trevor Wainwright. Picture Neil Perry

Great Yarmouth Borough Council have reassured stall holders that plans to move its historic market are not final.

Read more

