The Great Teddy Bear Mystery! Great Yarmouth woman’s teddy conundrum

Four teddy bears rescued by Serina Salt in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Serina Salt Serina Salt

A Great Yarmouth woman has found herself becoming something of a Good Samaritan to a quartet of stuffed friends, after getting embroiled in a great teddy bear mystery.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four teddy bears rescued by Serina Salt in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Serina Salt Four teddy bears rescued by Serina Salt in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Serina Salt

Serina Salt, of King Street, was perplexed when a few weeks ago, she discovered four identical teddy bears abandoned on Regent Road in the town.

After witnessing the bears being kicked about the street by youths, the 66-year-old decided to take the toys home with her.

Now, she has made it her personal mission to find out exactly how the bears got there to begin with.

She said: “I was having a meal with my husband when I looked out to the street and saw a few teddies being kicked around. As I was walking home I saw another bear that looked the same, also on Regent Road, so I thought I’d collect them up and take them home.

“I’ve since been determined to find out more about them. As soon as I got home I looked all across social media and online and couldn’t find anything out. I’ve asked in shops and around town and nobody seems to know anything about it.”

Mrs Salt has already come up with a number of theories about the bears; that they could have been to do with a child’s birthday party, a charity event or for more poignant reasons.

She said: “They may have been originally left there as a tribute to somebody, in which case, the way they were being treated was extremely disrespectful.

“Whatever reason they were there, I thought it was such a shame to see them being treated that way, so decided to rescue them.”

Mrs Salt has four bears in total, each with identical blue ribbons around their necks.

She says she would happily wash the bears before returning them, should the original owners come forward.

She added: “It’s really quite the mystery. I’ve done lots of research but just can’t find out anything about them.

“They are not cheap bears - each one is around 32in high and I have seen similar bears selling for more than £30.

“All I really want to know is why they were there, as it’s really plaguing me. It definitely has me intrigued,”

Do you have any information about these teddies for Mrs Salt? Contact david.hannant@archant.co.uk