Search

Advanced search

“They looked like the bricks you see on tv”: Five drugs packages were found on Hemsby beach by lifeboatmen Gerard Roadley-Battin

11 February, 2017 - 08:55
Hemsby lifeboat second coxswain Gerard Roadley-Battin.

Hemsby lifeboat second coxswain Gerard Roadley-Battin.

©archant2015

Five packages of drugs, which were described as “bricks”, were found on Hemsby beach yesterday morning.

2 Comments
The holdalls discovered on a beach in Hopton (Picture: NCA)The holdalls discovered on a beach in Hopton (Picture: NCA)

Hemsby volunteer lifeboat helped police with a thorough search of the area with police taking the packages away.

Second coxswain Gerard Roadley-Battin said: “The packages were on the beach and looked like the bricks you see on television, five packages wrapped up in brown masking tape.”

MORE: More than £50m worth of cocaine has been discovered washed up on beaches in Hopton and Caister

He described the packages as each being about 8ins by 6ins and 3ins deep and the police drug enforcement agency took them away.

The bags of cocaine seized from the beach (Picture: NCA)The bags of cocaine seized from the beach (Picture: NCA)

Mr Roadley-Battin said there had been a large police presence on the beach with the force helicopter overhead and a Border Patrol boat running close to shore searches and going out 12 miles, to include a scrutiny of Scroby Sands.

He added the Norfolk fire service urban search unit had also been on scene at Hemsby helping to search.

The total amount of suspected cocaine seized is estimated to be around 360 kilos, which if cut and sold on the streets could have had a potential value of upwards of £50m.

The seizure was referred to the NCA.

Matthew Rivers, from the NCA’s border investigation team, said: “We are now working with Border Force, the Coastguard Agency and Norfolk Police to try and establish how the bags ended up where they did, however it is extremely unlikely that this was their intended destination.

“This is obviously a substantial seizure of class A drugs, and its loss will represent a major blow to the organised criminals involved.”

Superintendent Dave Buckley, from Norfolk Police, added: “We are assisting the National Crime Agency with their searches and whilst we believe we have recovered all the packages, should any member of the public find one they are urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101. We will have extra officers in the area to monitor the situation.”

A spokesman for Norfolk police said the find was likely to be the largest in recent years.

•Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Related articles

2 comments

  • As seen on TV !!! O spelt wrong a b instead of a P !!!!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Muddy

    Saturday, February 11, 2017

  • Damm no point going to the beach now...too many police out but to find a brick would pay off my mortgage and get me better medical treatment.....

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Alan Sowle

    Saturday, February 11, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Black bag spotted floating off the coast of Great Yarmouth in wake of £50m drug find

Yesterday, 18:05 Simon Ward
The beach and Wellington Pier in Great Yarmouth near to where a black bag was spotted in the water on February 11.

Emergency services attended Great Yarmouth beach today following reports of a package spotted in the sea off the Norfolk coast.

Fire crews called to barn fire in Berney Arms

Yesterday, 16:55 Simon Ward

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called this afternoon to attend a fire at a barn in Berney Arms.

Fire crews tackle chimney fire in Burnham Overy Staithe

Yesterday, 17:15 Simon Ward
Fire crews attended a rubbish fire in Lowestoft . Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Fire crews are attending a chimney fire in Burnham Overy Staithe.

Coast watch officer says drugs found on Norfolk’s coast ‘likely’ to come from north

Yesterday, 11:38 Nicholas Carding
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

The drugs found along Norfolk’s coastline yesterday could have drifted in from the north, according to a volunteer at a coast watch station.

Most Read

Yarmouth’s Ben Melhado and Norwich’s Donna Africa to appear on Come Dine With Me

Wed, 11:03 Liz Coates
Shop Local feature with Ben Melhado from Junx Clothing, Yarmouth. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A Great Yarmouth businessman has declared himself a cookery convert after appearing on hit dinner party show Come Dine With Me.

Read more
Norwich

More than £50m worth of cocaine has been discovered washed up on beaches in Hopton and Caister

Fri, 15:18 Luke Powell
The bags of cocaine seized from the beach

Cocaine with a value of more than £50m has been discovered washed up on two Norfolk beaches.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Warehouse in Great Yarmouth to be knocked down to make way for hotel, Burger King and Costa Coffee

Thu, 15:00 anthony carroll
The Pasta Foods factory site off Pasteur Road in Great Yarmouth. October 2015. Picture: James Bass

A major scheme to knock down a food factory warehouse in Great Yarmouth and build a 68-bed Travelodge hotel, restaurant and drive-through Burger King and Costa Coffee units has been approved.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

New £750,000 attraction heading to Great Yarmouth seafront

Wed, 16:35 Liz Coates
A busy Yarmouth seafront on Good Friday. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Pleasure Beach boss Albert Jones is again bringing a landmark attraction to Great Yarmouth’s seafront in time for Easter.

Read more
Albert Jones

Windows smashed after bricks thrown at buses

Mon, 11:17 George Ryan
Market Gates bus station. Photo: John Owens

Two bus windows were smashed in Great Yarmouth after bricks were thrown at the windows.

Read more

Local Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter