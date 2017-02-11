“They looked like the bricks you see on tv”: Five drugs packages were found on Hemsby beach by lifeboatmen Gerard Roadley-Battin

Hemsby lifeboat second coxswain Gerard Roadley-Battin. ©archant2015

Five packages of drugs, which were described as “bricks”, were found on Hemsby beach yesterday morning.

The holdalls discovered on a beach in Hopton (Picture: NCA) The holdalls discovered on a beach in Hopton (Picture: NCA)

Hemsby volunteer lifeboat helped police with a thorough search of the area with police taking the packages away.

Second coxswain Gerard Roadley-Battin said: “The packages were on the beach and looked like the bricks you see on television, five packages wrapped up in brown masking tape.”

He described the packages as each being about 8ins by 6ins and 3ins deep and the police drug enforcement agency took them away.

The bags of cocaine seized from the beach (Picture: NCA) The bags of cocaine seized from the beach (Picture: NCA)

Mr Roadley-Battin said there had been a large police presence on the beach with the force helicopter overhead and a Border Patrol boat running close to shore searches and going out 12 miles, to include a scrutiny of Scroby Sands.

He added the Norfolk fire service urban search unit had also been on scene at Hemsby helping to search.

The total amount of suspected cocaine seized is estimated to be around 360 kilos, which if cut and sold on the streets could have had a potential value of upwards of £50m.

The seizure was referred to the NCA.

Matthew Rivers, from the NCA’s border investigation team, said: “We are now working with Border Force, the Coastguard Agency and Norfolk Police to try and establish how the bags ended up where they did, however it is extremely unlikely that this was their intended destination.

“This is obviously a substantial seizure of class A drugs, and its loss will represent a major blow to the organised criminals involved.”

Superintendent Dave Buckley, from Norfolk Police, added: “We are assisting the National Crime Agency with their searches and whilst we believe we have recovered all the packages, should any member of the public find one they are urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101. We will have extra officers in the area to monitor the situation.”

A spokesman for Norfolk police said the find was likely to be the largest in recent years.

•Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.