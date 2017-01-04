Search

Advanced search

Thieves targeting car stereos and sat navs in Great Yarmouth

17:58 04 January 2017

Archant

A car owner has spoken of his frustration after his vehicle was one of a string broken into over the New Year’s period.

Comment

Dale Tatnell’s Vauxhall Corsa was broken into while in a car park on High Mill Road in Cobholm on New Year’s Day, at some point between 12.30pm and 2pm.

Mr Tatnell’s car was one of a series of cars broken into in the space of a few days, with a further four reported between December 28 and January 1.

While he was away from the vehicle, the window was smashed and his JVC stereo stolen from inside.

“It’s very frustrating to say the least,” he said. “My glove box was also opened and the contents searched for anything of high value, but luckily I do not keep anything of value in there.

“I feel that other people need to know that this type of crime is back on the rise.”

Police say they are currently investigating five instances in which vehicles have been broken into, with suspects targeting stereos and sat navs in particular.

Mr Tatnell’s was the fifth car break-in reported to police in as many days. Other incidents are as follows:

• On December 28, a radio was taken from a Skoda Fabia parked on Great Northern Close, Great Yarmouth between 8pm and 9am the following morning.

• On December 29, a stereo was stolen from a Renault Clio on Tolhouse Street, Great Yarmouth, between 3am and 5.23pm.

• On December 31, a stereo was stolen from a Vauxhall Zafira on Admiralty Road, Great Yarmouth, between 3am and 1pm.

• On December 30, a navigation unit was stolen from a Ford Transit van on Barrack Road, Great Yarmouth, between 10pm and 1pm the following day.

A police spokesman said: “Motorists are reminded to leave vehicles locked and secure (windows closed), and take necessary precautions such as removing stereo unit fronts where possible.

“This is an unusual trend and we would ask anyone offered such property for sale to contact police on 101.”

Keywords: Renault

Other News

Tidal surge retreats but train journeys affected after flooding on train line in Brundall

Yesterday, 17:31 Kieran Lynch
Reedham Ferry Inn Pub. Pictured January 2017

The Environment Agency have said they believe the worst is over after they issued flood alerts across the East Anglian coast this morning.

Video: Powerful sea surges over the top of Gorleston pier

Yesterday, 13:46 Anne Edwards
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

This video shows the power of the waves as they sweep over Gorleston Pier half an hour ago.

Thieves targeting car stereos and sat navs in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 17:58 David Hannant

A car owner has spoken of his frustration after his vehicle was one of a string broken into over the New Year’s period.

Poll shows the British public back an industry-funded newspaper regulator

Yesterday, 16:07 Geraldine Scott
General view of newspapers on sale. Photo credit: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

The British public wants to see press regulation funded by the newspaper industry, a survey by YouGov has revealed, as the government consults on whether to proceed with part two of the Leveson Inquiry.

Most Read

Video: Powerful sea surges over the top of Gorleston pier

Yesterday, 13:46 Anne Edwards
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

This video shows the power of the waves as they sweep over Gorleston Pier half an hour ago.

Read more
Environment Agency

Whistleblower from Great Yarmouth awarded £5,631 following tribunal

Yesterday, 11:07 Luke Powell
Amanda Morling was dismissed from her care home job for disclosing information about abuse to Norfolk County Council, she has now won an employment tribunal following the case.

A whistleblower who turned down an out-of-court settlement so she could speak about her ordeal has been awarded just £5,631 following a tribunal.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court

Tidal surge retreats but train journeys affected after flooding on train line in Brundall

Yesterday, 17:31 Kieran Lynch
Reedham Ferry Inn Pub. Pictured January 2017

The Environment Agency have said they believe the worst is over after they issued flood alerts across the East Anglian coast this morning.

Read more
Environment Agency

Coxswain’s warning after large holes appear in Hemsby sand

Yesterday, 15:08 David Hannant
Holes that have formed in Hemsby beach. Picture: Daniel Hurd

The coxswain of Hemsby Lifeboat has issued a warning after high tides caused large holes to emerge in the sands of the beach.

Read more
Daniel Hurd

Mother-of-three thought she was ‘going to die’ after her car ended up in a ditch near Halvergate

Tue, 17:42 Geraldine Scott
Emma Hondo had a lucky escape when her car crashed through barriers near Halvergate. Photo: Emma Hongo

A mother has told of the terrifying moment she thought she was going to die, when her car to smash through a barrier and ended up in a rural ditch.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up