Thieves targeting car stereos and sat navs in Great Yarmouth

A car owner has spoken of his frustration after his vehicle was one of a string broken into over the New Year’s period.

Dale Tatnell’s Vauxhall Corsa was broken into while in a car park on High Mill Road in Cobholm on New Year’s Day, at some point between 12.30pm and 2pm.

Mr Tatnell’s car was one of a series of cars broken into in the space of a few days, with a further four reported between December 28 and January 1.

While he was away from the vehicle, the window was smashed and his JVC stereo stolen from inside.

“It’s very frustrating to say the least,” he said. “My glove box was also opened and the contents searched for anything of high value, but luckily I do not keep anything of value in there.

“I feel that other people need to know that this type of crime is back on the rise.”

Police say they are currently investigating five instances in which vehicles have been broken into, with suspects targeting stereos and sat navs in particular.

Mr Tatnell’s was the fifth car break-in reported to police in as many days. Other incidents are as follows:

• On December 28, a radio was taken from a Skoda Fabia parked on Great Northern Close, Great Yarmouth between 8pm and 9am the following morning.

• On December 29, a stereo was stolen from a Renault Clio on Tolhouse Street, Great Yarmouth, between 3am and 5.23pm.

• On December 31, a stereo was stolen from a Vauxhall Zafira on Admiralty Road, Great Yarmouth, between 3am and 1pm.

• On December 30, a navigation unit was stolen from a Ford Transit van on Barrack Road, Great Yarmouth, between 10pm and 1pm the following day.

A police spokesman said: “Motorists are reminded to leave vehicles locked and secure (windows closed), and take necessary precautions such as removing stereo unit fronts where possible.

“This is an unusual trend and we would ask anyone offered such property for sale to contact police on 101.”