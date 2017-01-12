Third generation Delf brothers take over seafront hotel

Carrying on the family tradition at the Burlington Palm Hotel. Jason Delf, centre left, with his wife Julie, left, and Nick Delf with his wife Gina.

A seafront hotel which has been in the same family for almost 60 years is being spruced up for its next generation.

The Burlington Palm Hotel on North Drive has been part of the Delf family since 1959 and has been run by two generations of the family.

Now, a third has taken on the mantle, with brothers Jason and Nick carrying on the business started by their grandfather Joe 58 years ago.

Along with wives Julie and Gina, the brothers have taken over the hotel, following the respective retirements of their parents and aunts - the second generation to run it.

Jason, 50 said: “When I was growing up I remember my nanna and grandad still being in charge and we used to play around in the halls here when the hotel wasn’t open.

“When I was 11 I used to carry cases, then worked in the dining rooms when I was 16, so it’s always been a big part of my life.”

Both brothers brings a wealth of experience to the hotel - Jason has been at the Burlington Palm since 1992, while Nick has been in charge of the Marine Lodge since 1996, which he will continue to run.

Nick, 51, said: “The future will hopefully be bright for the place. We are refurbishing the rooms, as well as serving food for longer hours.

Jason added: “While we have only recently been in charge, I’ve always been about in the background so know the staff here and what the place is like, so there hasn’t been much of a transition.”

The hotel is currently closed, but is due to re-open again in February, having enjoyed a busy summer period.

Nick added: “We’ve found it so easy to work together - we don’t argue, we just talk and both know lots about the business.”

Both brothers have children - Jason has two sons, Joseph, 17 and Joshua, 14, while Nick has a 26-year-old daughter - however they remain coy on the possibility of a fourth generation taking the reins.

Nick said: “Ellen has worked in the Marine Lodge for seven years, but now she lives 65 miles away and has twins. However, we wouldn’t want to put pressure on any of our children.”

Jason added: “It would be nice to think it would carry on in the family, but we are just focussed on making sure that if in future they did decide they wanted to continue it, that it’s there and in good shape.”