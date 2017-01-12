Search

Advanced search

Third generation Delf brothers take over seafront hotel

22:55 12 January 2017

Carrying on the family tradition at the Burlington Palm Hotel. Jason Delf, centre left, with his wife Julie, left, and Nick Delf with his wife Gina. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrying on the family tradition at the Burlington Palm Hotel. Jason Delf, centre left, with his wife Julie, left, and Nick Delf with his wife Gina. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

A seafront hotel which has been in the same family for almost 60 years is being spruced up for its next generation.

Comment

The Burlington Palm Hotel on North Drive has been part of the Delf family since 1959 and has been run by two generations of the family.

Now, a third has taken on the mantle, with brothers Jason and Nick carrying on the business started by their grandfather Joe 58 years ago.

Along with wives Julie and Gina, the brothers have taken over the hotel, following the respective retirements of their parents and aunts - the second generation to run it.

Jason, 50 said: “When I was growing up I remember my nanna and grandad still being in charge and we used to play around in the halls here when the hotel wasn’t open.

“When I was 11 I used to carry cases, then worked in the dining rooms when I was 16, so it’s always been a big part of my life.”

Both brothers brings a wealth of experience to the hotel - Jason has been at the Burlington Palm since 1992, while Nick has been in charge of the Marine Lodge since 1996, which he will continue to run.

Nick, 51, said: “The future will hopefully be bright for the place. We are refurbishing the rooms, as well as serving food for longer hours.

Jason added: “While we have only recently been in charge, I’ve always been about in the background so know the staff here and what the place is like, so there hasn’t been much of a transition.”

The hotel is currently closed, but is due to re-open again in February, having enjoyed a busy summer period.

Nick added: “We’ve found it so easy to work together - we don’t argue, we just talk and both know lots about the business.”

Both brothers have children - Jason has two sons, Joseph, 17 and Joshua, 14, while Nick has a 26-year-old daughter - however they remain coy on the possibility of a fourth generation taking the reins.

Nick said: “Ellen has worked in the Marine Lodge for seven years, but now she lives 65 miles away and has twins. However, we wouldn’t want to put pressure on any of our children.”

Jason added: “It would be nice to think it would carry on in the family, but we are just focussed on making sure that if in future they did decide they wanted to continue it, that it’s there and in good shape.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Emergency planners meeting to discuss possible floods in Norfolk tomorrow

19:46 George Ryan
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

Emergency Planners are meeting to discuss possible floods tomorrow (Friday, December 13) across Norfolk affecting Great Yarmouth, Walcott, King’s Lynn, Salthouse and Wells.

Third generation Delf brothers take over seafront hotel

41 minutes ago David Hannant
Carrying on the family tradition at the Burlington Palm Hotel. Jason Delf, centre left, with his wife Julie, left, and Nick Delf with his wife Gina. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A seafront hotel which has been in the same family for almost 60 years is being spruced up for its next generation.

Two arrests, one mangled bicycle, one flattened police helmet!

47 minutes ago Peggotty
Plain-clothes duty? No, Yarmouth policemen in

There was a time, decades ago, when a policeman was almost part of the street furniture in Great Yarmouth’s town centre, his familiar presence hardly noticed as we shopped, strolled around the Market Place or hopped on and off Corporation buses outside Palmer’s department store or on Theatre Plain beside the Regal.

Local schools could lose 159 teachers

16:19 George Ryan
Schools could be hard hit in years to come. Photo: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Schools in and around the borough could lose 159 teachers, according to new figures.

Most Read

Updated: Flood warnings widened for coastal and Broads communities

Yesterday, 13:34 George Ryan
Flood alerts have been extended for the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and rivers in the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

Read more
Environment Agency

‘Stay away from the beaches’ warns Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Yesterday, 17:16 David Hannant
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has warned people to stay away from beaches, promenades and piers in light of weather warnings.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Emergency planners meeting to discuss possible floods in Norfolk tomorrow

19:46 George Ryan
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

Emergency Planners are meeting to discuss possible floods tomorrow (Friday, December 13) across Norfolk affecting Great Yarmouth, Walcott, King’s Lynn, Salthouse and Wells.

Read more
Environment Agency

Two men died in a single weekend at The Faymar in Great Yarmouth amid reports of a “bad batch of heroin”

Tue, 16:01 Dominic Gilbert
Eastgate House, Thorpe Road, where the Coroner's Court is situated in the ground floor. Picture: Denise Bradley

A 58-year-old long term drug user was the second man to be found dead at The Faymar B&B in Great Yarmouth in two days following reports of a “bad batch of heroin”, an inquest has heard.

Read more
UN Court

Driver cut free from car after crash

Tue, 14:28 George Ryan
Picture: James Bass

A driver had to be cut from their car after a crash on the A47 near Lingwood and Burlingham.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Most Commented

Great Yarmouth site secures two major offshore energy decommissioning contracts

11:58 Mark Shields
The decommissioning at Great Yarnouth Outer Harbour. Picture: VEOLIA PETERSON

Offshore platform decommissioning work will begin in Great Yarmouth this spring after the town’s Veolia-Peterson partnership was awarded two major contracts.

Read more

Updated: Met Office issues updated weather warning for snow, ice and high winds across East Anglia

15:29 Geraldine Scott and Eleanor Pringle
Heavy snow fall on a field just outside Salhouse in a previous winter. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The Met Office has issued an updated weather warning for snow and ice with wintry showers set to hit East Anglia this afternoon and tomorrow morning.

Read more
Met Office

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up