Search

Advanced search

Town centre hotel put up for sale to ‘test its valuation’

PUBLISHED: 16:03 15 November 2018

Owner of Star Hotel, Paul Bossick. Picture: Nick Butcher

Owner of Star Hotel, Paul Bossick. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant

The owner of a hotel in Great Yarmouth has put his 41 bedroom landmark building up for sale to “test its valuation” following two years of substantial investment.

The Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale to test its valuation. Picture: Nick ButcherThe Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale to test its valuation. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Star Hotel is located just a stone’s throw away from the town centre on Hall Quay and is valued at £925,000 on property specialists, Fleurets website.

Owner Paul Bossick bought the grade II listed building in October 2016 and said a “substantial amount of refurbishment” has been done to it.

He now wants to see what its value would be on the market.

Mr Bossick said: “We have had some great feedback from guests who are really pleased with the work we have done. We have to produce a valuation of the hotel fairly frequently so I thought it would be a good idea to put it on the market and test its valuation.

The Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale to test its valuation. Picture: Nick ButcherThe Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale to test its valuation. Picture: Nick Butcher

“We have already had quite a lot of interest from hoteliers both formally and informally.”

The six-figure refurbishment has seen 19 of the 41 bedrooms stripped back and redecorated, new kitchens installed and the front section of the hotel completely revamped.

Mr Bossick said he is about half-way through his project to refurbish the hotel with the lift and another 11 bedrooms set to undergo a thorough makeover.

Other News

Norfolk’s Brexit capital ‘likely to be most vulnerable to its effect’ council report warns

11:04 David Hannant
Great Yarmouth quay and town hall. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Few places nationwide voted more in favour of leaving the European Union than Great Yarmouth.

‘Cruel, completely inaccurate and callous’ - family describe anguish as Hannah Witheridge troll jailed

14:35 Liz Coates
Hannah Witheridge who was murdered in Koh Tao Picture: supplied

The sister of murder victim Hannah Witheridge has described as an “absolute atrocity” the actions of a tormenter troll who set up a “dark and unusual” fake profile in Hannah’s name

Norfolk hospital to pay £600,000 to girl left disabled by mistakes at birth

14:16 Joseph Norton
Firefighters attended 18 false fire alarms at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston between 2017/18. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A young girl left severely disabled after mistakes were made during her birth at a Norfolk hospital will receive an extra £600,000 in damages.

How to help Eddie the iguana to buy a new home

13:10 Liz Coates
A donation page has been set up for Eddie the Iguana Picture: Zoe Brown

A fundraising page has been set up for a wandering iguana found thin and thirsty in Gorleston.

Most Read

Police want to speak to this woman after cash was taken from the till in Poundland

Yesterday, 12:29 Liz Coates
Police want to identify this woman after cash was taken from a till in Poundland Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman following a theft in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

Tue, 13:10 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

The man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Norwich Magistrates Court

Pub garden makes way for homes in bid to boost business

Yesterday, 14:51 Liz Coates
Rumbold Arms, Southtown Road. Picture: James Bass

Homes are going up on a pub’s garden as it looks for ways to thrive.

Read more

New food delivery service launches in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 12:20 Joseph Norton
Takeaway Taxi founder Milon Miah with one of their delivery vehicles

Residents in Great Yarmouth will be able to enjoy having their favourite fast food orders delivered right to their doorstep thanks to a new delivery service.

Read more
Norwich

Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into telephone pole

Mon, 11:17 Marc Betts
A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole and tree before landing in a ditch.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy