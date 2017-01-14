Search

Advanced search

Thousands cleared to return to their homes after evacuations

11:31 14 January 2017

Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Thousands of people have been advised that there is no longer a need to stay away from their homes.

Comment

All partner agencies involved in yesterday’s evacuations have agreed that those who left their homes are safe to return to them, following advice from the Environmental Agency.

It has been confirmed that the tides did not lead to any significant incidents, though some flood defences have suffered minor damage.

Emergency services will continue to offer assistance to vulnerable members of the community, with local authorities now offering transport and support for those unable to return to properties affected by flood damage.

Norfolk County Council’s Public Health team and Public Health England is offering the following advice to keep you and your family safe returning home after flooding:

• Take care with electrics and gas: do not switch on electrical appliances that have been in contact with floodwater unless a competent electrician has checked them, as there is a risk of electrocution.

• Keep children safe: keep children and pets out of the affected area until the clean-up has been completed.

• Remember to wash your hands thoroughly after each clean-up session and always before eating or preparing food. Do not eat food that has touched flood water.

• Put on protective clothing: rubber boots, an apron and waterproof gloves. A standard face mask, such as those sold in DIY stores, is also a good idea if you are scrubbing, hosing or pressure-washing. Goggles offer added protection and they can be reused after thorough washing. Cover any open cuts with waterproof plasters.

• Using clean water, detergent, then a normal kitchen disinfectant, clean and disinfect work surfaces, plates, pans, cutlery, and plastic/glass chopping boards, before preparing food.

• Powerful disinfectants, such as strong bleach are not necessary and may be harmful to surfaces.

• Thoroughly clean all other affected hard surfaces, including walls, hard-surfaced floors and furniture with hot soapy water, using an ordinary household detergent. Allow to dry thoroughly as this will also help to destroy germs left behind.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Nick Dean of Norfolk Police said: “Thankfully, the high tides passed without significant incident which means that people can now begin to return home to their properties.

“There may still be some hazards caused by flooding and we would remind people to continue to listen to the advice of the emergency services and heed the ongoing public health information to ensure that they stay safe.

“Support will be available for more vulnerable residents to ensure that they can return home safely. Plans are also in place to support anyone who is unable to return home due to the flood or storm damage.”

He added: “I would also like to thank residents in those areas most affected for their patience and co-operation. I understand that our requests would have caused disruption to people but our overriding concern always has to be to protect people from the risk that the flooding posed.”

For general advice and public information after flooding, follow this link: http://www.hpa.org.uk/webc/HPAwebFile/HPAweb_C/1317140405287

Related articles

Keywords: Norfolk Police Norfolk County Council Norfolk County

Other News

Updated: Man who jumped into the River Yare charged by police

12:18 Dominic Gilbert
Great Yarmouth waiting for the storm surge. Photo by Tim Lindon

A 43-year-old man has been charged for public order offences after jumping into the river in Great Yarmouth.

Communities along Norfolk and Waveney coast assess the damage after storm surge

10:39 Jessica Long
Cromer after high tide. Picture Dave Hubba Roberts

Flood defences along the Norfolk and Waveney coast may have kept one of the biggest tidal surges in years at bay last night but communities along the east coast woke up to damage and disruption this morning.

Storm surge breaks over Norfolk and Waveney coastline after community braced for the worst

08:29 Dominic Gilbert
The storm surge water kept well away from the temporary flood defence barriers installed around the Lings Car showroom in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Householders the length of the Norfolk and Waveney coastline breathed a sigh of relief as flood defences kept one of the biggest tidal surges in years at bay.

Thousands cleared to return to their homes after evacuations

11:31 HannantD
Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Thousands of people have been advised that there is no longer a need to stay away from their homes.

Most Read

Flood alert: 5,000 homes in Yarmouth to be evacuated

Yesterday, 07:32 Anne Edwards
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

More than 5,000 properties in South Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Caister, Southtown and Cobholm areas are being evacuated from 10am this morning with additional police resources drafted in alongside military personnel to visit those homes directly affected.

Read more
Church

Updated: Flood defences appear to hold firm against tidal surge along Norfolk and Waveney coast

Yesterday, 22:17 Geraldine Scott
Storm surge in Sheringham

Flood defences appear to have held firm against one of the largest tidal surges to hit the east coast in recent years.

Read more
Met Office

Evacuations begin in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 13:42 George Ryan
Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The police have started evacuating 5,000 people from their homes in Great Yarmouth due to the severe flood risk.

Read more
Church

Updated: Flood warnings widened for coastal and Broads communities

Wed, 13:34 George Ryan
Flood alerts have been extended for the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and rivers in the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

Read more
Environment Agency

‘Stay away from the beaches’ warns Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Wed, 17:16 David Hannant
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has warned people to stay away from beaches, promenades and piers in light of weather warnings.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up