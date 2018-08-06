Three Norfolk lifeboat rescue teams called to reports of someone crying for help

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat. Photo: Ron Lovick Archant

Three lifeboat rescue teams were called to the River Bure in the early hours of this morning, responding to reports that someone had been heard calling for help.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Gorleston inshore lifeboat, as well as the Winterton and Gorleston rescue teams, were called to the scene just after 2am.

The call came in from the Norfolk Police, who had received a 999 call saying someone crying for help could be heard near the water in Great Yarmouth.

However despite a search over a two hour period, no one was found.

The teams were eventually stood down at 4.15am.