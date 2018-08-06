Three Norfolk lifeboat rescue teams called to reports of someone crying for help
PUBLISHED: 07:46 09 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:10 09 September 2018
Archant
Three lifeboat rescue teams were called to the River Bure in the early hours of this morning, responding to reports that someone had been heard calling for help.
The Gorleston inshore lifeboat, as well as the Winterton and Gorleston rescue teams, were called to the scene just after 2am.
The call came in from the Norfolk Police, who had received a 999 call saying someone crying for help could be heard near the water in Great Yarmouth.
However despite a search over a two hour period, no one was found.
The teams were eventually stood down at 4.15am.