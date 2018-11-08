Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into telephone pole

A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google Archant

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole and tree before landing in a ditch.

The man, in his 20s, was driving a BMW on Saturday, November 10 at about 3.15pm along the Thrigby Road towards Filby, Great Yarmouth, when he left the carriageway, collided with a telegraph pole and a tree before landing in a ditch.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains for treatment.

The road was closed while emergency services attended and reopened at about 9pm.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the collision or has dash-cam footage of the incident.

They should contact PC Matt Buckoke at Acle Roads Policing on 101 quoting reference 306 of 10/11/2018.