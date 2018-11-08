Search

Advanced search

Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into telephone pole

PUBLISHED: 11:17 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:35 12 November 2018

A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google

A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google

Archant

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole and tree before landing in a ditch.

The man, in his 20s, was driving a BMW on Saturday, November 10 at about 3.15pm along the Thrigby Road towards Filby, Great Yarmouth, when he left the carriageway, collided with a telegraph pole and a tree before landing in a ditch.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains for treatment.

The road was closed while emergency services attended and reopened at about 9pm.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the collision or has dash-cam footage of the incident.

They should contact PC Matt Buckoke at Acle Roads Policing on 101 quoting reference 306 of 10/11/2018.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into telephone pole

11:17 Marc Betts
A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole and tree before landing in a ditch.

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute over cladding materials

07:50 David Hannant
Andrew Lodge at the new house he has built to let at Irstead, with the wood effect fibre cement cladding which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A cabinet maker is at loggerheads with Broads bosses, after using “wood effect” cladding on a holiday home, when the authority expected real wood to be used.

Video Norfolk beaches take part in Danny Boyle’s Remembrance Day tribute

10:43 Reece Hanson and Emily Prince
The large-scale portrait of a casualty from the WWI - Driver Stephen Hewitt on Brancaster Beach as part of Pages of the Sea, created by Danny Boyle. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Portraits and silhouettes of soldiers, nurses and munitions workers lined two Norfolk beaches as part of a Remembrance Day tribute by filmmaker Danny Boyle.

Greater Anglia introduces ‘Offer Me A Seat’ badges

06:30 Abigail Nicholson
Greater Anglia introduces ‘Offer Me A Seat’ badges following overwhelming customer support. Picture: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia has introduced ‘Offer Me A Seat’ badges after the idea received thousands of comments of support on social media.

Most Read

Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into telephone pole

11:17 Marc Betts
A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole and tree before landing in a ditch.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Updated Two cars in crash which closed part of A47

Yesterday, 11:53 Abigail Nicholson
Breydon Bridge , Yarmouth. Photo: Nick Butcher

Breydon Bridge on the A47 was closed in both directions after two cars crashed.

Read more

Video Norfolk beaches take part in Danny Boyle’s Remembrance Day tribute

10:43 Reece Hanson and Emily Prince
The large-scale portrait of a casualty from the WWI - Driver Stephen Hewitt on Brancaster Beach as part of Pages of the Sea, created by Danny Boyle. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Portraits and silhouettes of soldiers, nurses and munitions workers lined two Norfolk beaches as part of a Remembrance Day tribute by filmmaker Danny Boyle.

Read more
Remembrance Day 2018

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute over cladding materials

07:50 David Hannant
Andrew Lodge at the new house he has built to let at Irstead, with the wood effect fibre cement cladding which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A cabinet maker is at loggerheads with Broads bosses, after using “wood effect” cladding on a holiday home, when the authority expected real wood to be used.

Read more
Broads Authority

Video Neighbours describe harrowing aftermath of Yarmouth murder

Thursday, November 8, 2018 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Residents have shared harrowing accounts of seeing a stabbing victim collapsed on the pavement and fighting for his life in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Local Weather

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy