Tidal surge evacuation exhibition is held in Great Yarmouth

The safety exhibition in Yarmouth market place Picture; David Wiles Archant

A safety exhibition has been held in Great Yarmouth to remind residents how important it is that people evacuate their homes during a tidal surge of flood alert.

Called Be Safe,Not Sorry the exhibition saw emergency services and rescue organisations set up shop in the town centre on Friday.

People could find out about the roles that emergency personnel, lifeboat crews and volunteers played in last month’s tidal surge alert.

The exhibition was declared a success by its main organiser Great Yarmouth Borough.

The political group leaders at the council Graham Plant, Kay Grey, Trevor Wainwright and Adrian Myers issued a joint statement that said: “This multi-agency exhibition event was a high profile way of getting across a vital public safety message: the importance of evacuating in an emergency when you are advised to do so.

“With each flood evacuation we’ve had recently, a larger and larger number of people opt to stay home.

“Despite door-to-door visits from police and armed forces, the false logic seems to be that ‘I didn’t get flooded last time, or the time before that, so I’ll be safe at home this time’ or ‘I’ll wait and see before evacuating’.

“This is based on some serious misconceptions about the weather.

“Yes, there was no significant flooding in Great Yarmouth last month, because of last-minute changes in the complex weather factors that need to coincide to create a tidal surge. But this was a near miss.

“Each weather event is different and complex. Last month, it could just as easily have flooded significantly and people’s misunderstandings and decisions to stay at home would have put their lives at serious risk, with thousands of men, women and children trapped inside flooded properties.

“The exhibition event was a good start in raising public awareness and getting across the message that you should be safe, not sorry, and make sure you evacuate swiftly to a rest centre or a pre-arranged safe place, when advised.”

During the alert about 6,000 properties in the potential flood zone in Yarmouth were advised to evacuate for their safety.

It is estimated that 60pc of people chose not to leave their homes thereby putting themselves at risk.