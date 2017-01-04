Search

Tidal surge retreats but train journeys affected after flooding on train line in Brundall

04 January, 2017 - 17:31
Reedham Ferry Inn Pub. Pictured January 2017

Reedham Ferry Inn Pub. Pictured January 2017

Archant

The Environment Agency have said they believe the worst is over after they issued flood alerts across the East Anglian coast this morning.

Brundall Bay MarinaBrundall Bay Marina

A full-scale flood warning was declared for properties along the tidal River Yare including those in Cantley, Brundall and Reedham.

The Environment Agency said on their website that in this area “flooding is expected - immediate action required.”

However an updated statement says that tidal levels have now dropped and no surge is expected.

A spokesman said: “It is expected that we will be able to remove most of the flood alerts tonight and the flood warning by tomorrow.”

The high tides have caused some disruption as in Brundall the river has flooded the railway line.

As a result National Rail tweeted that there will be no trains between Norwich and Lowestoft until at least 8pm.

Replacement bus services have been put in place adding 30 minutes to people’s journeys.

A safety inspection was carried out at the railway bridge in Brundall as a result of the high water levels.

The bus is however not serving Buckenham, Cantley, Reedham, Haddiscoe and Somerleyton.

Trains between the destinations are currently not expected to resume

The forecast level this morning at Cantley was 1.4 mAOD and 1.2mAOD in Brundall.

James Read, manager of the Ferry Inn pub said: “The tides are exceptionally high for this time of year though not the worst we’ve ever seen.

“We were warned by the Environment Agency which has allowed us to take steps such as put flood boards out as well as sandbags near the gate for the Ferry.

“The ferry has been stopped and now we just need to keep an eye.”

For more information click here to visit the Environment Agency website.

