Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Can you spot yourself at the Tour de Broads?

PUBLISHED: 12:03 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:35 19 August 2018

One of the Tour de Broads heats start at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the Tour de Broads heats start at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

Around 2,000 cyclists took to the countryside for the Tour de Broads.

Organised by independent bike shop Pedal Revolution for six years running, the event offered 25, 50, 75 and 100 mile and family routes from Whitlingham Broad Visitor Centre.

Last year, across their events programme registered riders rode routes reaching a total of 226,658 miles pedalled on Norfolk roads.

One of the riders on an unusual bike taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the riders on an unusual bike taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neil Turner, of Pedal Revolution, said: “I think it’s great to see so many people cycling and seeing part of the best landscapes for cycling - which we often take for granted.

“What’s great is you can see so much bad press about cycling and an event like this shows you what positive things can happen.

Preparations for the Tour de Broads at Whitlingham Country Park.Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPreparations for the Tour de Broads at Whitlingham Country Park.Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We have got a guy riding today with one lung, and our oldest rider is 91!

“People ride for all sorts of charities. The events typically raise £50-70,000 per year.”

Cyclists taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCyclists taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The routes showcase the beautiful Broad’s landscape as far as Bungay and Oulton Broad, with many riders attracted by the flat ground.

Mr Turner said: “My personal favourite bit of the course is the area around South Walsham.

Lee and Mark Richmond at Tour de Broads in Whitlingham. PHOTO: Sophie SmithLee and Mark Richmond at Tour de Broads in Whitlingham. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

“It’s so typical of the Broads - quiet roads, and little villages. There’s so much nice countryside.”

The Tour de Broads was also held in Great Yarmouth in May.

Ashley Bush at Tour de Broads in Whitlingham. PHOTO: Sophie SmithAshley Bush at Tour de Broads in Whitlingham. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Two brothers setting off on the 25-mile ride were Mark and Lee Richmond.

They were riding on a recumbent tandem bike, allowing Mark to steer Lee, from Ormesby, who is blind and partially deaf while both pedalling.

Cyclists taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCyclists taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mark Richmond, from Seething, said: “We try to get out cycling weekly, but this is the first time we have done any of this sort of thing, with lots of other people.

“I feel a little apprehensive cycling in a big group!”

Cyclists taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCyclists taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“It’s good fun here though.”

Many riders were there to raise money for charities.

One of the Tour de Broads heats start at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the Tour de Broads heats start at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ashley Bush came to the 25 mile race with a colleague to raise money for Dementia UK.

The M Gaze employee, from Loddon, said: “Before May neither of us had picked up a road bike!

One of the Tour de Broads heats start at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the Tour de Broads heats start at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“The company director’s partner has dementia and we are doing it in honour of her, and my friend’s grandmother who recently passed away.”

First to return was Maxine Lane, from Newmarket, who completed the 25 mile route.

One of the Tour de Broads heats start at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the Tour de Broads heats start at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Siblings Daniel, six; Isabella, 10; and Sofia Johnson, eight; ready for their 50 miles Tour de Broads route. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSiblings Daniel, six; Isabella, 10; and Sofia Johnson, eight; ready for their 50 miles Tour de Broads route. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Siblings Daniel, six; Isabella, 10; and Sofia Johnson, eight; ready for their 50 miles Tour de Broads route. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSiblings Daniel, six; Isabella, 10; and Sofia Johnson, eight; ready for their 50 miles Tour de Broads route. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cyclists taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCyclists taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cyclists taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCyclists taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cyclists taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCyclists taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sarah and Richard Baker at Tour de Broads in Whitlingham. PHOTO: Sophie SmithSarah and Richard Baker at Tour de Broads in Whitlingham. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Pedal Revolution's Neil Turner with the first cyclist back from the 25 mile ride Maxine Lane. PHOTO: Sophie SmithPedal Revolution's Neil Turner with the first cyclist back from the 25 mile ride Maxine Lane. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Other News

Two men arrested after they were caught removing bicycle locks

Yesterday, 20:44 Sophie Smith
Bicycles. PHOTO: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two men have been arrested after being caught removing locks from bicycles.

Acle Road blocked with two different break downs

Yesterday, 17:57 Sophie Smith
Delays are being caused on the A47 near Great Yarmouth by a broken down vehicle. PHOTO: Google Maps

Delays are being caused on the A47 near Great Yarmouth by a broken down vehicle.

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Yesterday, 17:35 Anthony Carroll
Andrew Watson is missing Picture: Norfolk police

Police are searching for a man from the Great Yarmouth area who went missing this afternoon.

Video: “A fire this big could have had a major impact” - police probe continues over Pontins fire

Yesterday, 17:15 Anthony Carroll
The damage to the old Pontins site in Hemsby. Pictures: Mick Howes

Investigations are continuing around the derelict former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby after it was hit by a devastating arson attack.

Most Read

Video: Demolition work starts on Pontins blaze site

Yesterday, 08:45 Anthony Carroll
The demolition began today at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

Demolition crews have begun work at the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby,

Read more

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

NHS device scandal may have killed Great Yarmouth man

Yesterday, 09:01 Geraldine Scott
Evelyn and Michael Shuckford: Family picture

A Great Yarmouth man was one of at least four patients who may have died when the NHS continued using syringe drivers over which safety concerns had been raised.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Two men arrested after being spotted stealing bikes on CCTV and chased by police

Yesterday, 16:29 Eleanor Pringle
The bus lane near Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google Street View

Two men were arrested on suspicion of theft having been spotted and chased by police after they stole a pair of bikes in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Yesterday, 17:35 Anthony Carroll
Andrew Watson is missing Picture: Norfolk police

Police are searching for a man from the Great Yarmouth area who went missing this afternoon.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy