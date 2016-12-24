Search

Toy namesakes see county councillor get a rap on the knuckles

24 December, 2016 - 14:53
Molly Simpson, 2, named her monkey toy after county councillor Bert Bremner. Photo: Abby Simpson/Archant

Abby Simpson/Archant

A keen interest in local politics may not be what you would expect from a two-year-old.

4 Comments
But one Norwich toddler has paid homage to one of the city’s politicians, after naming one of her prized possession after county councillor Bert Bremner.

Molly Simpson, who lives near Eaton park, named her toy striped monkey after the councillor, but her mother, Abby, first thought she had misheard.

Ms Simpson said: “She just walked into the room with her monkey and she said he was called Bert Bremner. We do know him but I didn’t think that was what she said. It does look a bit like him and he does have a similar onesie though.”

Mr Bremner said he was “honoured” by the accolade.

But he was rapped on the knuckles by a council officer when, in an email to all councillors, he said he found a friend’s niece naming her Cabbage Patch Kid doll after council leader Cliff Jordan more convincing.

Monitoring officer Victoria McNeill replied: “Your email is really offensive and my strongest advice as monitoring officer is to recall it straight away in the hope that few members have opened it.

“I anticipate a number of complaints.”

However, Mr Jordan said he found the whole thing funny and he’d be happy to meet his namesake.

Has your child named a toy after someone unexpected? Email geraldine.scott@archant.co.uk

Keywords: Norwich

4 comments

  • Laugh and the world laughs with you, cry and you cry alone. Instead of “Iffy Cliffy” running like a spoilt child to McNeil who obviously has no sense of humour his time would be better spent in preparing the 2017 budget for the County. (Or, is he leaving this to Officers to prepare?) The public want to know not just who is spending their money and to what end, but also how well it is being spent. An amount of ridicule goes with the job, if Iffy can’t stand it he should do the obvious and stand down and let the Cabbage Patch Doll take over, who knows it could do no worse.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Norfolcia

    Saturday, December 24, 2016

  • Isn't Mcneil getting above herself, being the darth vader of morals. Is this because she has been unleashed and is now head of legal services or whatever and no longer answerable to nplaw. Now let me see, unleashed will mean she will be more lethal than ever. She'll be in her element. Master keeper of lies, master killer of innocents, the very master skull and cross bones itself. Maybe she'll find this offensive

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    candy

    Saturday, December 24, 2016

  • Perhaps deep down Mr Bremner has a racist element to him. He's a self appreciator keen to pull everyone down for what he deems poor values and yet he can shoot his big mouth off whenever he wants. As for Ms V Mcneil, she should be very careful. She may find the comment offensive but she may yet be called to account for her porkies and cover ups. We all know what a fence Mcneil is!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    candy

    Saturday, December 24, 2016

  • Come on cliff you missing a trick ,claim copyright from the cabbage patch company ,got to say well done accepting accolade , would seem some at ncc have no sense of humour or come to that no sense at all , happy Xmas

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Muddy

    Saturday, December 24, 2016

