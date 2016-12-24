Toy namesakes see county councillor get a rap on the knuckles

Molly Simpson, 2, named her monkey toy after county councillor Bert Bremner. Photo: Abby Simpson/Archant Abby Simpson/Archant

A keen interest in local politics may not be what you would expect from a two-year-old.

A child named her Cabbage Patch Kid doll after county councillor Cliff Jordan. Photo: Archant A child named her Cabbage Patch Kid doll after county councillor Cliff Jordan. Photo: Archant

But one Norwich toddler has paid homage to one of the city’s politicians, after naming one of her prized possession after county councillor Bert Bremner.

Molly Simpson, who lives near Eaton park, named her toy striped monkey after the councillor, but her mother, Abby, first thought she had misheard.

Ms Simpson said: “She just walked into the room with her monkey and she said he was called Bert Bremner. We do know him but I didn’t think that was what she said. It does look a bit like him and he does have a similar onesie though.”

Mr Bremner said he was “honoured” by the accolade.

But he was rapped on the knuckles by a council officer when, in an email to all councillors, he said he found a friend’s niece naming her Cabbage Patch Kid doll after council leader Cliff Jordan more convincing.

Monitoring officer Victoria McNeill replied: “Your email is really offensive and my strongest advice as monitoring officer is to recall it straight away in the hope that few members have opened it.

“I anticipate a number of complaints.”

However, Mr Jordan said he found the whole thing funny and he’d be happy to meet his namesake.

