Tractor driver admits driving without due care and attention after crash with camping trailer at Ingham

16:50 27 February 2017

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2016

A tractor driver whose trailer struck a folding camper van has been fined after admitting driving without due care and attention.

Jonathan Deane, 65, was driving his McCormick tractor and trailer on Town Road, Ingham, when the trailer collided with a camping trailer being towed by a Peugeot 807 travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver and child passenger in the Peugeot suffered whiplash type injuries as a result of the crash which happened on August 13 last year.

Deane, of Sea Palling Road, Ingham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Tej Thakkar, representing Deane, said the defendant had lived in the area for years and was “extremely familiar” with the road, which was “very narrow”.

Mr Thakkar said Deane was travelling within the 30mph speed limit at the time of the incident and was not aware at the time that there had been a collision but “takes responsibility for what has occurred”.

He said it was a single manoeuvre that can be properly explained as an error.

Mr Thakkar said the defendant, who himself was involved in a serious crash when he was 19 and who lost a daughter in a road crash, took such matters “very seriously” and was genuinely remorseful.

Deane was fined £300, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

His driving licence was also endorsed with four penalty points.

Two further offences of failing to stop after a road crash and failing to report a crash on August 13 last year were withdrawn.

Keywords: Peugeot

