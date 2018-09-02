Search

Merger high school starts new year with new name

PUBLISHED: 09:30 05 September 2018

New signs at the former Trafalgar College announce its merger with Charter Academy Picture: Liz Coates

New signs at the former Trafalgar College announce its merger with Charter Academy Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

A Great Yarmouth high school is announcing its completed merger status with new signs above the door and at the main entrances.

New signs at the former Trafalgar College announce its merger with Charter Academy Picture: Liz Coates

Trafalgar College in Thamsfield Way opened amid great fanfare less than two years ago as part of the Inspiration Trust chain of schools.

Ten months later, the trust took over Great Yarmouth High School in Salisbury Road renaming it Great Yarmouth Charter Academy.

The school hit the headlines for strict new rules bought in by principal Barry Smith.

MORE: Parents protest outside Trafalgar College over merger plans

Under the merger - contested by parents in the high court - pupils in Year 8 and 9 will remain at Thamesfield Way from September while Salisbury Road is revamped.

All new Year 7’s will be at Salisbury Road with all pupils expected to join them by September 2019 depending on planning permission and building works.

The trust raised hackles last month over a renewed bid to explore whether the Beaconsfield Rec could be used for school sport alongside public use.

