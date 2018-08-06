Train cancellations for commuters in Norfolk

Commuters are facing delays this morning after a number of services have been cancelled due to a train fault.

The 7.30am Greater Anglia service from Great Yarmouth to Norwich will be cancelled, as will the 8.09am from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 8.46am From Great Yarmouth to Norwich.

Passengers are advised to check the Greater Anglia journey check website for the latest service updates.