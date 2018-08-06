Search

Cancellations and delays on trains between Norwich, the coast, and London

PUBLISHED: 07:49 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 07:49 24 August 2018

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A number of trains have been cancelled between Norwich and the coast this morning, as well as delays to London.

The 7.16am train from Sheringam to Norwich was delayed until 8.14am, and was then cancelled. This was due to a fault on a train in front of that service.

The Norwich to Great Yarmouth train which was delayed from 7.36am to 8.12am was cancelled, also due to a train fault.

The Great Yarmouth to Norwich train due 8.17am, delayed until 8.50am was similarly cancelled due to a train fault.

The 8.21 train from Norwich to Sheringham, which was delayed until 9.22am was also cancelled due to a broken down train.

And the delayed 9.44am train from Sheringham to Norwich has also been cancelled for the same reason.

Greater Anglia has also tweeted to say that services between Norwich and Cromer will terminate and start from Cromer. It is not known for how long this will be in effect.

There are also delays between Norwich and London Liverpool Street. The 7.05am train will now be running at 9.04am. Likewise the 7.30am train from London will be due 9.27am.

The 8.30am train from Norwich to London Liverpool Street will now run at 10.19am.

For updates, visit the Greater Anglia website.

