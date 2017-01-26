Search

Advanced search

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth cancelled until lunchtime due to ‘operating incident’

26 January, 2017 - 07:05
Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled. Pic: Sonya Duncan .

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled. Pic: Sonya Duncan .

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Train services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled this morning due to what has been described as an “operating incident”.

2 Comments

Greater Anglia said there would be no trains until at least 12pm.

There are cancellations on both lines - via Acle and via Reedham/Barney Arms.

And the rail company said on both routes, there will be no rail replacement bus “owing to non availability”.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said the cancellations had been caused because, of a points problem at Norwich railway station.

he said, in the early hours, an empty train which was being moved had passed over some points which then failed. But that meant that trains further down the sidings were then blocked in.

Cancelled services are:

06.52 Norwich to Great Yarmouth

07.30 Great Yarmouth to Norwich

07.36 Norwich to Great Yarmouth

08.09 Norwich to Great Yarmouth

08.17 Great Yarmouth to Norwich

08.46 Great Yarmouth to Norwich

Greater Anglia has apologised for disruption to services.

Keywords: Great Yarmouth Norwich

2 comments

  • UK Trains, and Roads and The NHS.. Constantly reported problems now and over the past 10 years... It is a sad fact that so much of these issues remain under so much constant stress and somehow cannot achieve an exceptable standard of satisfactory reliability... With the mass wealth in the UK it really defies logic that standards are always under pressure ... GY is a prime local example of stress and problems.. A Brexit will affect GY but if good or more pressure remains to be seen... Do the Norwich rail tracks need servicing or replacing, how old are they...? .. .... Happy traveling..

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Lionel

    Thursday, January 26, 2017

  • The usual high standard of service from our trains, that's why I still drive to work.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Boatman

    Thursday, January 26, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Updated: Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth cancelled until lunchtime due to ‘operating incident’

07:05 Dan Grimmer
Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled. Pic: Sonya Duncan .

Train services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled this morning due to what has been described as an “operating incident”.

Ports may need more space for customs checks post-Brexit, MPs told

Yesterday, 17:58 Annabelle Dickson
Great Yarmouth Port Company Limited trading as Peel Ports Great Yarmouth. The newest and largest vessel in the Seajacks fleet called Scylla docked in the outer harbour. Picture: James Bass

Ports may need bigger areas for customs checks post-Brexit, the owner of Great Yarmouth port has told MPs.

Shock over withdrawal of Norwich to Great Yarmouth bus service

Yesterday, 17:48 Kieran Lynch
Konectbus is to withdraw the Number 7 service in Great Yarmouth Picture: Ian Burt.

Shock has been expressed over a sudden decision to withdraw Konect Buses’ number 7 service from Norwich to Great Yarmouth.

Norwich and Peterborough name to disappear from high street – 28 branches to close and 136 jobs at risk

Yesterday, 17:35 Mark Shields
Norwich and Peterborough Building Society in Peterborough. Picture: Mark Bickerdike/Norwich and Peterborough Building Society.

The name of Norwich and Peterborough Building Society is to disappear from the high street, under plans announced by its owners today.

Most Read

Man in serious condition after Great Yarmouth assault

Mon, 09:56 David Hannant
Picture: ARCHANT

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Man who jumped into River Yare admits he was extremely foolish

Yesterday, 15:52 David Hannant
Stephen Wood of Great Yarmouth, who jumped into the River Yare at the height of storm surge. Picture: David Hannant

A man who jumped into a swollen river on the night of the tidal surge two weeks ago was a marine expert checking levels, his solicitor told magistrates.

Read more
UN Court

Ten arrested as part of anti-drugs operation

Tue, 14:21 George Ryan
Picture: PA/Edward Smith

A police crackdown on drug dealing has made ten arrests in a week.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Flats and stalls plan to replace fire hit indoor market and bowling alley

Tue, 11:12 George Ryan
The aftermath of a major fire which has destroyed the Regent Road superbowl and indoor market in the centre of Great Yarmouth during the height of the summer holiday season. Picture: James Bass

A four-storey building, including flats, indoor market and leisure facilities, could take shape in the heart of Great Yarmouth’s tourist centre.

Read more
Phil Thompson

‘Either things work out or I pass away’ - JPH bed blocker goes on hunger strike

Yesterday, 10:10 Liz Coates
Adriano Guedes. Photo credit: BBC Look East/PA Wire

The man who was evicted from hospital after a two year stay has gone on hunger strike.

Read more
James Paget Hospital

Most Commented

Updated: Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth cancelled until lunchtime due to ‘operating incident’

07:05 Dan Grimmer
Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled. Pic: Sonya Duncan .

Train services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled this morning due to what has been described as an “operating incident”.

Read more
Great Yarmouth

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up