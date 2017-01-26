Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth cancelled until lunchtime due to ‘operating incident’
Train services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled this morning due to what has been described as an “operating incident”.
Greater Anglia said there would be no trains until at least 12pm.
There are cancellations on both lines - via Acle and via Reedham/Barney Arms.
And the rail company said on both routes, there will be no rail replacement bus “owing to non availability”.
A spokesman for Greater Anglia said the cancellations had been caused because, of a points problem at Norwich railway station.
he said, in the early hours, an empty train which was being moved had passed over some points which then failed. But that meant that trains further down the sidings were then blocked in.
Cancelled services are:
06.52 Norwich to Great Yarmouth
07.30 Great Yarmouth to Norwich
07.36 Norwich to Great Yarmouth
08.09 Norwich to Great Yarmouth
08.17 Great Yarmouth to Norwich
08.46 Great Yarmouth to Norwich
Greater Anglia has apologised for disruption to services.