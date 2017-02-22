Travel disruption expected in Norfolk and Suffolk as Storm Doris sweeps across country

File photo of fallen tree.. Picture Simon Parker.

Drivers are being urged to be prepared before setting out on journeys on Thursday with Storm Doris set to sweep across Norfolk and Suffolk with winds in excess of 70mph in some places.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind, meaning be prepared, across Norfolk and Suffolk from 6am until 8pm.

Transport routes and travel services are likely to be affected with longer journey times expected and disruption to road, rail and air services.

Gusts across inland Norfolk could reach between 50-60mph and on the coast, including Cromer, Mundesley and Hemsby, they could reach in excess of 70mph.

Winds should die down towards rush hour inland but could continue on the north Norfolk coast into the evening.

MORE: Weather warning for gale-force winds in parts of Norfolk from Storm Doris

Highways England are advising people to be mindful of the weather conditions and are urging people to take extra care during the storm.

Richard Leonard, Highways England’s head of road safety, said: “We’re expecting Storm Doris to have a significant impact on the roads throughout the day tomorrow so are urging drivers to consider changing their plans if necessary and to slow down in stormy weather.

“Drivers should look out for warnings on the electronic message signs and listen for updates in radio travel bulletins. Our traffic officers will also be ready to respond to any incidents during Storm Doris, and we’re urging drivers to respond to the changing conditions on the road to stay safe.”

Emergency highways crews will be on standby, and Norfolk County Council’s highways team and Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service will be ready to respond to incidents throughout the day as and when required.

MORE: Insurance giant Aviva issues safety advice to businesses and homeowners ahead of Storm Doris

Great Anglia have warned commuters that trains services could be affected, especially the line between Cromer and Sheringham in the afternoon and into the evening.

And Norfolk County Council have said that as a result of the winds there may be a risk of structural damage, interruptions to power, fallen trees blocking roads and paths, sudden cross winds and injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

The Coastguard also issued advice and is warning people to avoid coastal areas of Norfolk.

Mike Puplett, maritime operations specialist at the Humber Coastguard headquarters, said: “If you don’t need to be on the coast, don’t go there because you could put yourself in danger. Use common sense.”

MORE: Coastguard urges people to stay safe during Storm Doris



Gusts of 40mph blew across Norfolk on Tuesday night which brought a few branches and roadwork signs onto various roads, according to South Norfolk Police.

There was no major damage or road blocks.

The South Norfolk Police Twitter feed said on Wednesday morning: “Please take care on roads this morning! Strong winds overnight have brought a lot of debris onto the roads. Conditions set to get worse.”