Travel updates across Norfolk and Waveney following flood alerts and heavy snow

Keep up to date with the latest travel news as heavy snow falls across the region and coastal areas prepare for floods this evening.

Airport

Norwich Airport is currently closed until 1.40pm due to snow. Keep up to date on their website.

Trains

Service Update 12.40 - Some updates to note in Cambridge here- otherwise a good service is running.

Buses

First Norwich: Due to weather conditions, services 21, 22 and 29 are experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes.

Due to weather conditions services 21 and 22 will not be serving Malbrook Road or Wilberforce Road.

Red Line services are running up to 40 minutes late due to weather conditions.

Purple Line services are running up to 30 minutes late due to weather conditions.

Follow @FirstNorwich for the latest updates.

First Yarmouth and Lowestoft: No updates yet. Find out the latest @FirstYar_Low

First X1: Delays between Narborough and Norwich.

Due to a car fire on the A47 Acle Straight services between Norwich and Yarmouth are diverting via Filby at present. @First_X1

konectbus: All services are running as normal despite the snow. Keep up to date @konectbuses

Roads

See our live traffic map to find out the situation on the region’s road as the day progresses.