Travellers told to leave recreation ground

The travellers at Beaconsfield Recreation Ground Picture: Anthony Carroll Archant

A group of travellers who set up home on a Great Yarmouth recreation ground have been formally told to leave the site by a council.

The travellers arrived at the recreation ground off Beaconsfield Road on Friday after moving on from the Beach Coach Station Car Park,

On Friday Great Yarmouth Borough Council sent the group a letter asking them to leave and now has issued them a formal notice to leave.

A spokesman for the council said: “The borough council convened a multi-agency meeting today, 20 August, with the police, to assess the impact of the encampment on Beaconsfield Recreation Ground.

“After considering the health and welfare of both the settled community and the travellers, the council has issued a formal direction to leave to the travellers under section 77 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.”

Police have been monitoring the situation and had parked by the main gates of the ground.