Party calls for free parking across Great Yarmouth

The latest political party in Great Yarmouth has called on the borough council to scrap parking charges.

Figures revealed by this paper last year show that Great Yarmouth Borough Council made £935,000 in 2016/17 from parking charges.

The Tribune Party believes removing the cost of parking charges would be a better use of money than renovating new shop fronts which they believe would do little to help increase footfall.

In an article which can be found on their website they say: “At a time when many local businesses are struggling the council should be actively considering all options when it comes to removing obstacles that will ultimately help businesses thrive.

“More money into local businesses is good for our local economy and will also benefit those that are not ‘destination stores’ who rely on passing trade coming in.”

Completely removing parking charges in the town is an aspiration for the party.

Many local residents currently have to pay to park for work or to shop in Great Yarmouth.

The party was officially set up by former UKIP members, including borough councillors, Adrian Myers and Robert Connell, in 2016.