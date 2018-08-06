Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Party calls for free parking across Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:05 07 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:15 07 September 2018

King Street pay and display car park in Great Yarmouth. Picture Joseph Norton

King Street pay and display car park in Great Yarmouth. Picture Joseph Norton

Archant

The latest political party in Great Yarmouth has called on the borough council to scrap parking charges.

Figures revealed by this paper last year show that Great Yarmouth Borough Council made £935,000 in 2016/17 from parking charges.

MORE; car parking figures

The Tribune Party believes removing the cost of parking charges would be a better use of money than renovating new shop fronts which they believe would do little to help increase footfall.

In an article which can be found on their website they say: “At a time when many local businesses are struggling the council should be actively considering all options when it comes to removing obstacles that will ultimately help businesses thrive.

“More money into local businesses is good for our local economy and will also benefit those that are not ‘destination stores’ who rely on passing trade coming in.”

Completely removing parking charges in the town is an aspiration for the party.

Many local residents currently have to pay to park for work or to shop in Great Yarmouth.

The party was officially set up by former UKIP members, including borough councillors, Adrian Myers and Robert Connell, in 2016.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Police search village for wanted man

11 minutes ago Anthony Carroll
Police were seen in Ormesby St Margaret Picture: Google Maps

Police have been searching for a wanted man in a village near Great Yarmotuh.

Party calls for free parking across Great Yarmouth

28 minutes ago Joseph Norton
King Street pay and display car park in Great Yarmouth. Picture Joseph Norton

The latest political party in Great Yarmouth has called on the borough council to scrap parking charges.

Video: Stranded crew could fly home after ship sale

09:30 Anthony Carroll
Malaviya Twenty, which is detained in Great Yarmouth after its crew failed to receive payment. Picture: David Hannant

The saga over the stranded Indian crew on a supply ship in Great Yarmouth is nearing its end after the impounded vessel was put up for sale.

Estate could see demolition work under ambitious plans

09:26 Liz Coates
The Middlegate Estate in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan

A Great Yarmouth estate could be partially demolished under an ambitious regeneration plan being presented to residents today.

Most Read

Man who was removed from hospital by court order dies back on ward while on hunger strike

Yesterday, 15:42 Geraldine Scott
Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

A man who was evicted from an East Anglian hospital by court order after more than two years has died while on hunger strike back in a hospital bed.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Tue, 08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Mon, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Sunday, September 2, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy