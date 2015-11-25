Tribute paid to Second World War veteran Reginald Watson ahead of funeral

Ormesby St Margaret chuch, where Reginald Watson's funeral is to be held. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A former parish councillor has paid tribute to a Second World War veteran ahead of his funeral tomorrow.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reginald Watson, who died at the age of 90 in November, is to be given a send-off this week, after the community rallied round to make sure respects were paid to him.

The former soldier, who lived in Ormesby St Margaret, left no surviving family, however, following a social media appeal the church hosting the funeral is expected to be full to the rafters.

Now, Jim Shrimplin, who served the village’s parish council for more than 30 years, have paid tribute to the “solitary” Mr Watson.

He said: “I knew him as well as you could do. He was always very solitary, but he was always friendly and would say ‘hello’ if you saw him.

“He would often be seen about wearing a red pair of overalls and I do remember him being in the army and working on Manor Farm. However, he tended to keep himself to himself.”

Mr Shrimplin, who said he will be attending the service on Tuesday, added: “He was always one of the real Ormesby people.”

The Rev Mandy Bishop of St Margaret’s Church who launched the appeal, said she was anticipating a full church following an “overwhelming” response to the appeal.

Among those expected to attend are representatives of the Royal British Legion, members of the Ormesby and Scratby Parish Council and people who knew him - as well as complete strangers who have been moved by the appeal and former servicemen and women.

The funeral takes place at St Margaret’s Church, Yarmouth Road, Ormesby, at 12.30pm on Tuesday, January 10.