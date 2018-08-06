“Our condolences go out to the men’s family and their friends. It is a sad outcome” - Lifeboatmen pay tribute to dead fishermen

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:32 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:32 26 August 2018

Senior lifeboatmen have spoken of their sadness after the bodies of two fishermen were found in the North Sea off Great Yarmouth. The men’s bodies were discovered and recovered by a Coastguard helicopter close to where their fishing boat had sunk on Saturday afternoon.

A massive search operation had been launched which involved lifeboat crews from Caister, Lowestoft and Geat Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Paul Garrod, chairman of Caister Lifeboat, was part of a six-strong crew sent out to search for the two missing men on Saturday night with some crew members also taking part in a second search on Sunday.

He said that several of the station’s crew were fishermen so the deaths were keenly felt by them and the other volunteers.

Mr Garrod said: “It is very sad when something happens to one of your own. Our condolences go out to the men’s family and their friends. It is a sad outcome.”

Lowestoft lifeboat coxswain John Fox has described how today’s overall search ended in the tragic find of the two dead fishermen.

He said: “We were called at 6am to resume the search for the missing seamen. When we arrived at the scene which was 35 miles north east of Lowestoft we joined Caister Lifeboat in searching in a pre-determined pattern.

“A Coastguard aircraft usually used for pollution control was also helping as was the Trinity House vessel Alert.

“At around midday two helicopters also arrived and soon after we heard that one had spotted someone face down in the water. A short while later they found another person close by.

“The weather was deteriorating with a 1.5 metre swell running and force five to six wind blowing.

“We arrived back at Lowestoft just after 3pm. It had been a tiring six hour search for our volunteer crew who also got quite wet whilst keeping watch on deck for any sightings - which unfortunately had a very sad conclusion.”

