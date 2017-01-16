Tributes paid to former Paget senior sister

Heather Dean was a senior sister at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Photo: Pete Dean Archant

A long serving and highly respected former senior sister at the James Paget has died.

Heather Dean, who was known to her staff and colleagues as Sister Dean, was a strong figure in the hospital and supported and mentored countless other nurses throughout her career.

Before moving to the James Paget, she was a sister at the Beccles Hospital. She was an army trained nurse.

Heather’s son, Pete, 51, who himself has pursued a career in nursing, said his mother was “incredible” at her job and was very much and old school nurse.

“It is an incredibly proud thing to say as a son that my mother had such an impact on people. Both people she nursed and who she taugh, guided and supported. I learnt a lot from her about nursing.

“She was incredibly proud of her family and of my wife who completed her training to be a nurse and will be the next Sister Dean.”

She was born in Cheshire and moved to the area when her husband got a job in offshore oil in the North Sea.

She lived in Geldeston, near Beccles and passed away peacefully on December 30, a day after her 74th birthday.

In a tribute the family said she was a devoted wife and mother who will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and nursing colleagues.

The funeral service will take place at Gorleston Crematorium on Wednesday, January 18 at noon. The family have said everyone is welcome to attend the service, and have asked for donations to be made to Beccles War Memorial Hospital League of Friends instead of flowers. The hospital has opened a book of condolence for Sister Dean.