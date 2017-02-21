Search

Advanced search

Tributes paid to ‘good and caring’ detective chief inspector

21 February, 2017 - 15:42
Andy Ninham carrying evidence bags in 2003. Photo:John Hocknell

Andy Ninham carrying evidence bags in 2003. Photo:John Hocknell

Tributes have been paid to a retired Norfolk detective chief inspector who has been remembered as a ‘good and caring gentleman’ after he died.

1 Comments

Andy Ninham worked with Norfolk Police for many years, and is thought to have retired just six weeks ago.

Chief Inspector Lou Provart tweeted last night and said: “Very sad to learn of the passing of a great police officer, but more so a great man. DCI Andy Ninham (retired) - may you rest in peace.”

Today, Keith Bristo, Norfolk Police Federation secretary added: “Norfolk Police Federation wish to honour the memory of one of its own, Andy will always be remembered as the good and caring gentleman he was, doing everything he did whilst thinking of others first and in the spirit in which he did it.

“Many officers have said Andy was a pleasure to work with and an honour to have known.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and all those who knew Andy as a colleague and a good friend”.

• Would you like to pay tribute? Email geraldine.scott@archant.co.uk

Keywords: Norfolk Police

1 comment

  • Had dealings with him professionally a few years ago when we were on opposite sides of the fence, all I can say about him was that he was fair, and didn't make promises he couldn't keep. Shame some of the "Bullied school kid coppers" we have today couldn't be more like him.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    NR_Proud

    Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Tributes paid to ‘good and caring’ detective chief inspector

15:42 Geraldine Scott
Andy Ninham carrying evidence bags in 2003. Photo:John Hocknell

Tributes have been paid to a retired Norfolk detective chief inspector who has been remembered as a ‘good and caring gentleman’ after he died.

Mother’s plea to reunite son with lost Puma

15:32 George Ryan
The missing toy Puma. Picture: Louise Tiller

A mother has made a desperate plea to reunite her son with his beloved stuffed Puma toy.

Police schedule SNAP meetings in Great Yarmouth areas for March

15:22
SNAP meetings are being held

Great Yarmouth Police has released details of the next string of Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel meetings in the borough.

Stained glass windows brighten up Gorleston hospital

15:17
Ruth Straughan and Ian Walker standing by the new stained glass windows Picture: JPUH

An artist has created four stained glass windows to brighten up the James Paget University Hospital’s day care unit.

Most Read

Spate of dead seals washed up on Norfolk coast continues

Yesterday, 11:57 Louisa Baldwin
Is there something lurking in the deep?

Fresh sightings of dead seals and porpoises on Happisburgh and Great Yarmouth beaches have raised concern over what could be lurking off the Norfolk coast.

Read more

Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth set for three weeks of roadworks

Yesterday, 12:02
A diversion sign is put in place on Southtown Road. Picture: Anne Edwards

A busy Great Yarmouth road is facing three weeks of delays due to a trio of planned roadworks.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Moving tributes paid to Norfolk local authorities lawyer Chris Skinner

Yesterday, 17:23 DAVID HANNANT
Chris Skinner at his time as head of legal services in Yarmouth

Tributes have been paid to a lawyer who provided key legal services to local authorities in Norfolk.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Stretch of busy Great Yarmouth road to close for two nights

09:54
The stretch of Pasteur Road which will be closed next week. Pictrue: Norfolk County Council

A stretch of a crucial road connecting Great Yarmouth and Gorleston is to be closed overnight for two evenings next week for repair work.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Fire crews cut off car roof to rescue casualty following two car crash in Caister

11:35 Liz Coates
Picture Archant Library.

Fire crews cut the roof off a car to free a man trapped inside following a collision in Caister.

Read more
Norfolk police

Most Commented

Fire crews cut off car roof to rescue casualty following two car crash in Caister

11:35 Liz Coates
Picture Archant Library.

Fire crews cut the roof off a car to free a man trapped inside following a collision in Caister.

Read more
Norfolk police

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter