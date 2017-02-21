Tributes paid to ‘good and caring’ detective chief inspector

Andy Ninham carrying evidence bags in 2003. Photo:John Hocknell

Tributes have been paid to a retired Norfolk detective chief inspector who has been remembered as a ‘good and caring gentleman’ after he died.

Andy Ninham worked with Norfolk Police for many years, and is thought to have retired just six weeks ago.

Chief Inspector Lou Provart tweeted last night and said: “Very sad to learn of the passing of a great police officer, but more so a great man. DCI Andy Ninham (retired) - may you rest in peace.”

Today, Keith Bristo, Norfolk Police Federation secretary added: “Norfolk Police Federation wish to honour the memory of one of its own, Andy will always be remembered as the good and caring gentleman he was, doing everything he did whilst thinking of others first and in the spirit in which he did it.

“Many officers have said Andy was a pleasure to work with and an honour to have known.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and all those who knew Andy as a colleague and a good friend”.

• Would you like to pay tribute? Email geraldine.scott@archant.co.uk