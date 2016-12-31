Tributes paid to Norman Smith - Suffolk teacher and doyen of youth football - who has died aged 100

Norman Smith celebrating his 100th birthday. Sarah Lucy brown

Norman Smith, who devoted a lifetime to enriching the lives of others, has died aged 100.

Norman Smith with his daughter Margaret in 1948 Norman Smith with his daughter Margaret in 1948

The epitome of a local hero the former teacher, horticulturist and doyen of Suffolk youth football influenced thousands of young people during a life well-lived.

Mr Smith passed away on Thursday at Seckford Almshouses in Woodbridge, where he had been cared for over the last five years.

During a career which ended as a rural science teacher Mr Smith taught at primary schools in Aldeburgh and Snape, as well as the former Kingston Middle School in Woodbridge, Farlingaye and Thomas Mills in Leiston.

Yesterday his daughter Margaret Webster paid tribute to a human dynamo who was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and for whom teaching was a passion.

Mrs Webster, 75, of Aldeburgh, said: “It is amazing to me how many lives he did touch.

“He really believed children could learn through doing things, particularly the less academic children.”

While teaching at Farlingaye Mr Smith even kept a Jersey cow in a shed on the playing field to help youngsters learn about nature.

Mrs Webster said: “He was a wonderful man and utterly selfless. He was never happier than when he was doing something for other people.

“He will greatly missed by so many different people.

“It is very strange he is not there anymore.”

Mr Smith also devoted more than 50 years of his life to being the driving force behind youth football in Suffolk.

One of his pupils and footballing protégés was Roger Osborne, the scorer of Ipswich Town’s goal in the team’s 1-0 FA Cup final win over Arsenal at Wembley in 1978.

Paying tribute to Mr Smith on his 100th birthday in September the former midfielder said at one stage he virtually ran Suffolk youth football on his own.

Mr Osborne added: “I can’t believe he has never got an MBE or an OBE.”

Mr Smith was the eldest of six children. He was born in Thetford and educated at Leiston Grammar School and Wymondham Teacher Training College.

A goalkeeper, or centre-half,in his playing days with Leiston St Margarets and Leiston Works Athletic, which became Leiston Town and now Leiston. Mr Smith also enjoyed tennis and hockey.

He attended the first meeting of Suffolk County schools’ FA in 1955.

Ill-health finally forced Mr Smith, who also took on the role of treasurer in his latter years, to take a back seat.

A keen gardener, last year he had an iris named after him by Barry Emmerson, one of Britain’s leading iris growers and a former president of the British Iris Society(BIS) and was the oldest BIS member.

