Tributes paid to Ukip county councillor Colin Aldred who ‘survived long enough to see Brexit’

Norfolk County Council elections. Colin Aldred. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2013

Tributes have been paid to a Ukip county councillor who died this morning after a battle with cancer.

Colin Aldred, 68, lived in Hopton, near Great Yarmouth, and represented the Lothingland ward.

Despite having only been a councillor since 2013, Mr Aldred, a security officer, had been involved in local politics for many years.

He had been a keen supporter of the UK leaving the European Union and campaigned for councillors to be more held to account.

Toby Coke, Ukip group leader, said he had been ill for around 18 months. It is thought he continued to work up until he was bed ridden, something his colleagues said was a testament to his hard work.

Mr Coke said: “He will be sorely missed by all members, especially in the Ukip group. From my point of view I’m happy to say he survived long enough to see Brexit.

“He’d been being ill for some time, around 18 months, and in some ways it’s surprising he lasted as long as he did.”

He added Mr Aldred’s wife, Esther, had been caring for him before he died.

Fellow Ukip county councillor Jonathon Childs added: “Colin was a true patriot, served in the navy, respected our country and its great institutions.

“He worked tirelessly to get elected as a Ukip county councillor and worked very hard for the people of Great Yarmouth.

“His lasting tribute shall be even with failing health he was part of the team that got the Brexit that he was so passionate about - rest in peace Colin.”

Mr Aldred is the second member of Ukip locally to die from cancer this week, after Steve Emmens passed away on Monday.

The 52-year-old became a well-known figure in local politics after he begun his bid for public office ten years ago.