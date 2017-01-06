TV presenter praises Slimming World consultants

Two Slimming World consultants from the Great Yarmouth area have got the magic touch when it comes to weight loss this new year, according to TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Karley Manthorpe and Claire Rawlinson were delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Stephen when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards. He co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Karley runs a group at Mill Lane Community Centre, Bradwell every Tuesday and Theatre Room, Gorleston every Saturday, said meeting Stephen was a wonderful way to round off a great 12 months, as well as a brilliant way to get ready for another successful year.

Claire runs a Slimming World group at The Priory Centre, Yarmouth every Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more details, call Karley on 07552 760668 or Claire on 07841 870430 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk