Two men arrested after being spotted stealing bikes on CCTV and chased by police
PUBLISHED: 16:29 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:29 20 August 2018
Archant
Two men were arrested on suspicion of theft having been spotted and chased by police after they stole a pair of bikes in Great Yarmouth.
Just before 3am on August 19 two men were spotted standing near a push bike stand near the Market Gates Shopping Centre.
CCTV noticed one man kneeling beside the bikes whilst another seemed to keep watch.
The pair, both men, then rode off on the bikes and were pursued by the police.
The chase only lasted around a minute, before the men aged 41 and 19 were caught.
They were arrested on suspicion of theft and have been released with cautions.
They were found in possession of wire cutters, a silver spanner and bolt croppers.
These items, along with the two bikes, remain in the police’s care until the owners can be found.
