Two men arrested after being spotted stealing bikes on CCTV and chased by police

The bus lane near Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google Street View Archant

Two men were arrested on suspicion of theft having been spotted and chased by police after they stole a pair of bikes in Great Yarmouth.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Insp 4057 McCarthy and PC 1440 Bowles arrested 2 males, aged 19 & 41 - seen by CCTV GY, near the Market Gates removing locks from cycles. Both males made off but were arrested. Found in their possession: wire cutters, silver spanner and bolt croppers. #BetterYarmouth #PC228 pic.twitter.com/W5sOsbEN3L — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) August 20, 2018

Just before 3am on August 19 two men were spotted standing near a push bike stand near the Market Gates Shopping Centre.

CCTV noticed one man kneeling beside the bikes whilst another seemed to keep watch.

The pair, both men, then rode off on the bikes and were pursued by the police.

The chase only lasted around a minute, before the men aged 41 and 19 were caught.

They were arrested on suspicion of theft and have been released with cautions.

They were found in possession of wire cutters, a silver spanner and bolt croppers.

These items, along with the two bikes, remain in the police’s care until the owners can be found.