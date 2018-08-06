Search

Two people trapped in car following A47 crash

PUBLISHED: 15:39 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:39 29 August 2018

A car overturned on the A47 earlier today Picture: Denise Bradley.

Two people trapped in their car after it overtured on the A47 have been freed by firefighters.

Emergency services were called to North Burlingham at the junction with South Walsham Road at around 1.41pm.

Three crews from Sprowston, Yarmouth and Carrow used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the people.

The silver Yaris was the only vehicle involved.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said South Walsham Road was closed for some 45 minutes but had since reopened.

The occupants of the vehicle did not appear to be injured but needed checks.

An ambulance also attended.

