Two days of road works in Martham to be carried out

There will be a road closure Eastern Daily Press © 2004

Work will begin on carrying out resurfacing works on Hemsby Road, Martham, near Great Yarmouth, on Saturday, February 18.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The £47,000 works will extend from the access to the medical centre to the junction with Walnut Tree Avenue.

The work will take two days to complete subject to suitable weather conditions.

During the resurfacing works it will be necessary to close the road to all through traffic for two days.

A fully signed diversion via Somerton, Winterton and Hemsby will be in place for the duration of the works.

Traffic management operatives will be available on site to guide motorists as required

Access to businesses and properties will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time but it is inevitable that there will be some disruption.

Norfolk County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.