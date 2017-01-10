Two men died in a single weekend at The Faymar in Great Yarmouth amid reports of a “bad batch of heroin”

Eastgate House, Thorpe Road, where the Coroner's Court is situated in the ground floor. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant 2012

A 58-year-old long term drug user was the second man to be found dead at The Faymar B&B in Great Yarmouth in two days following reports of a “bad batch of heroin”, an inquest has heard.

Terence Sutton was found unresponsive in his room at the former hotel on Paget Road in the early afternoon of Sunday, July 3 last year, two days after the death of David Read, Norfolk coroner’s court heard today.

Caretaker at The Faymar Philip Baker, giving evidence, told the court he had heard around the building of a bad batch of heroin after Mr Read had died at the B&B the previous Friday.

“Terry has never been a well person and has used two walking sticks ever since I have known him,” he said. “By 8.20am on the Sunday he hadn’t come down for his breakfast but that is not unusual for him.”

When Mr Sutton didn’t come down for Sunday lunch, Mr Baker entered his room using his set of keys and found him slumped over the bed around 12.20pm.

Emergency services were called but Mr Sutton was declared deceased.

A post-mortem found the medical cause of death as drug toxicity including heroin, morphine and cocaine. No alcohol was found in his system.

The CCTV system at The Faymar had picked up Mr Sutton and a fellow resident David Ayres walking upstairs to Mr Ayres room on the Saturday evening. When they both returned to Mr Sutton’s room, he was having difficulty walking and had to be supported.

Area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake questioned Mr Ayres about the events of that evening.

“It would have been a social visit,” he told the court. “Sometimes he used to pop up to my room if he needed to borrow some coffee. We were good friends and would often go to each other’s rooms. “He was becoming a bit more frail which was a worry. That is why I assisted him down the stairs. He just didn’t seem right.”

DC Gavin Rivett, of Norfolk Police, said after reviewing the CCTV footage he had arrested David Ayres on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs. No further action was taken due to lack of evidence. “There is no further evidence of third party involvement and this death is not being treated as suspicious,” he told the court.

Born in Gorleston, Mr Sutton had worked as an engineer who was “very careful with his money” before getting involved with drugs, according to his sister, Elaine King.

In a statement she said he had been admitted to the James Paget in 1993 with a head injury and had part of the left side of his brain removed. Since then he had “needed help to do a lot of things,” she said.

“Before the injury he was stocky and strong, but gradually lost weight and became half his former size.” She later found out her brother was using heroin, and he often needed two walking sticks to get around. She last saw him two weeks before he died in the market when he asked to borrow money for a cup of tea. “I was surprised by the amount of drugs found in his system,” she said.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake recorded a conclusion of drug-related death.