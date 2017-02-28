Search

Advanced search

Two men one mountain: Friends from Yarmouth and North Walsham to scale Africa’s highest peak

16:34 28 February 2017

Jonathan Grimsey and Martin Fairchild who are scaling Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.

Jonathan Grimsey and Martin Fairchild who are scaling Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.

Archant

Tackling his own health and fitness issues after his father died seemed like the summit of his achievements.

Comment

But having lost five stone Jonathan Grimsey needed more than a metaphorical mountain to conquer.

Now the 30-year-old is planning an adventurous ascent of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest peak - which he is dedicating to his dad.

It will be a fundraising and physical challenge for him and his friend Martin Fairchild, from North Walsham, who will brave its steep flanks together.

Proceeds from the climb will be donated to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, as a thank you for the limitless support it gave while Mr Grimsey’s father Nigel was terminally ill.

Nigel Grimsey who sadly died of lung cancer aged 56.Nigel Grimsey who sadly died of lung cancer aged 56.

His father’s death at just 56 had a profound effect on all the family, who have embraced the charity’s anti-smoking message and set about matching its soaring support with towering challenges.

His mother Bridget, spurred on by his memory, walked the Great Wall of China raising a good sum and encouraging Mr Grimsey to see what feat he could achieve.

Now he and Mr Fairchild, also 30, are training for the 11-day trek that will take them through rainforest to the 6000m summit.

First however they will take on the gruelling three-peaks challenge scaling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours in July.

Martin Fairchild on his wedding day with Jonathan Grimsey, his mother Bridget and father Nigel who sadly died aged 56.Martin Fairchild on his wedding day with Jonathan Grimsey, his mother Bridget and father Nigel who sadly died aged 56.

Mr Grimsey, a carwash service engineer who has a partner Becky and three children between them, said: “One of the biggest problems will be my history of asthma. Trying to overcome that, the ascent, and lack of oxygen plus the possibility of altitude sickness could be difficult.”

He is dedicating the climb to his father who died in February 2012, just three months after the devastating diagnosis.

Having toyed with different ideas he realised he could do the trek through the same company that helped his mum to take on her charity feat.

It meant he could follow in the footsteps of Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles and a gaggle of celebrities who scaled it in 2009.

“I watched them do it and thought that it would be an amazing thing to do but never thought that I would do it,” he said.

The pair have a Facebook page 2men1mountain and a Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/2m1m and hope to raise £8000 between them.

Related articles

Keywords: Facebook China Africa

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Driver admits dangerous driving after six were seriously injured

18:13 Sam Russell

A lorry driver has admitted dangerous driving after a steam engine on the back of his truck crashed into a bus, seriously injuring six people.

Nearly 450 allegations of care abuse made to county council in last three years

18:42 Nicholas Carding

Norfolk County Council says it has strong procedures in place for investigating allegations of care abuse in people’s homes after figures revealed more than 400 such complaints were registered in the last three years.

Friends to scale Africa’s tallest peak

16:34 Liz Coates

Tackling his own health and fitness issues after his father died seemed like the summit of his achievements.

Great Yarmouth Centre 81 manager shines at county care awards ceremony

16:01 Anthony Carroll

The leader of a Great Yarmouth-based skills and activities centre for people with disabilities has been highly commended in the Norfolk Care Awards.

Most Read

Girl, 11, assaulted on Great Yarmouth seafront

Yesterday, 10:39 David Hannant

An 11-year-old girl was assaulted in Great Yarmouth on Friday night.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Commuters fought to save life of trapped Stephen Hubbard after collision with Royal Mail lorry near Horsford

08:41 Dominic Gilbert

Early morning commuters battled to lift an overturned pick-up truck and save the life of Hemsby man Stephen Hubbard after he was struck by a Royal Mail lorry close to Horsford, an inquest heard.

Read more
UN Court

Man hit in face outside a chip shop

Yesterday, 12:29 George Ryan

A man was hit in the face outside a chip shop in Gorleston.

Read more

MP refuses to attend meeting about benefits problems

Yesterday, 16:20 George Ryan

Great Yarmouth’s MP has refused to attend a public meeting on the rollout of a new benefits system which has been plagued with issues.

Read more
Brandon Lewis

Updated: Two people hospitalised after cars collide on A47 - road now reopen fully again

Yesterday, 23:53 Nicholas Carding

Two people were taken to hospital with back and neck injuries after a two-car collision between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Great Yarmouth

Most Commented

MP refuses to attend meeting about benefits problems

Yesterday, 16:20 George Ryan

Great Yarmouth’s MP has refused to attend a public meeting on the rollout of a new benefits system which has been plagued with issues.

Read more
Brandon Lewis

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter