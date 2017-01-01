Two Ormesby homes burgled in December

Police have appealed for witnesses to two burglaries which happened in the same village last month.

Homes in North Road and Station Road in Ormesby were both burgled in the village in December with valuables stolen in both cases - though police are not linking the incidents.

The North Road burglary took place at some stage between 4am on Monday, December 12, and Wednesday, December 28, with jewellery being stolen.

The home on Station Road was broken into at some stage between 7am on Monday December 5 and 5pm on Boxing Day. A television was stolen from the home along with heating oil from a tank in the home’s garden.

Anybody with information regarding either incident should contact DC Tom Gibbs at Great Yarmouth CID on 101, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or on their website.