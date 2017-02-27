Two people hospitalised after cars collide on A47 - road now reopen fully again

Two people were taken to hospital with back and neck injuries after a two-car collision between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

The crash occurred at around 5.40pm on the A47 Norwich-bound carriageway of the A47, near North Burlingham.

That carriageway was closed until around 10.55pm last night.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said two adults were freed from their respective vehicles.

This was done by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, which sent crews from Carrow, Sprowston, and Earlham fire stations.

The crews used heavy rescue equipment to release the injured people.

They were both taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The incident brought traffic to a standstill and caused long tailbacks.

Meanwhile emergency services were also called to an accident on Toad Lane near Seething Airfield this evening.

One vehicle had crashed - leading to fire and rescue crews from Loddon and Bungay fire stations attending.

They used heavy rescue equipment to free one casualty, and provided care for them along with an East of England Ambulance Service crew.

Norfolk police were also at the scene.