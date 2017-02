Two vehicles involved in crash at Halvergate

Photo: Denise Bradley. ©Archant Photographic 2010

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash at Halvergate this evening.

The collision on the A47 happened at about 5pm.

Nobody was believed to have been seriously injured in the crash.

One fire crew from Great Yarmouth and one from Carrow attended the incident.

Firefighters assisted the police and made the vehicles involved safe.